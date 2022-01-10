I installed the latest version if Vivaldi browser yesterday. It was the 64 bit version. I'm running Windows 7 (yes, I know it is obsolete, but 10 crashed my computer).

When I start Vivaldi it asks whether I want to make it my default browser. I click yes. But when I close it and start it again it asks again. Also, clicking a link in email brings up my previous browser, which was Firefox.

I also tried a reboot in there. The problem persists.

I searched the forum and saw a suggestions to go into the control panel -> Turn Windows featuers on or off, then turn of Internet Explorer 11. I did so. It made no difference.

The other parts of Vivaldi I've used (including streaming) work well.