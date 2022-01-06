I am facing the same issue still, It's been a year I am facing this problem.

It's been a year I am postponing my task of creating different sessions of all 100s of tabs I am having in more than 10 Workspaces for future reference, but due to this bug I am still running vivaldi daily with all those tabs staying hibernated in my workspaces unnecessarily (God knows how much processing power they are taking as a rent for staying there).

I request please solve this bug on priority, else I think I have to buy a new Macbook may be M4 one to keep all those tabs in my vivaldi as per my rate I am adding daily 10+ tabs in my tab directory, and can't close as I may need them in future but also can't save as sessions as it will also not give me my tabs in future when I will be in need