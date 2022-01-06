Open saved session in current window only opens a single tab
Quick possible bug report:
Opening a Saved Session in the current window, only opens a single tab (instead four in my session).
Opening the same session with the option "Open session in a new windows" works fine.
Cheers.
@cloonix Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
It seems to work fine here.
https://ttm.sh/iDK.mp4
When opening the session, does it show in the "Info" column the correct number of tabs?
Yes, it shows the correct number of tabs (4 tabs in 1 window)
Checkbox ticked: Works fine and opens a new window with 4 tabs
Checkbox unticked: Only opens a single tab in the current window.
Vivaldi version
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 4891cb2a30270ebb895cf22eb99642090bde0046
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.1415)
JavaScript V8 9.6.180.21
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/96.0.4664.113 Safari/537.36
@cloonix Maybe the session file got corrupted some way. What if you try saving it again?
Session files are stored as .bin files in the Sessions dir under your Vivaldi profile dir. If you have a decent text editor (not Notepad), you can open and for instance search for the URLs.
If it keeps happening also with a new session file, save one that can be shared and upload it somewhere, like: https://wormhole.app , and I can test if it works here.
I've deleted all .bin-files and created a new session. Same problem.
Please give it a try:
https://wormhole.app/O466X#yHYBOPdOlz6te7oMH1TGTQ
If it works for you i have to start with a clean Vivaldi user profile.
Vice versa, maybe you can send me a session file.
@cloonix OK thanks for the sample file. It also failed for me when opened in the same window. In new window it opened fine.
I opened in new Window, saved again, and tried to open. Still failed, only the Feedly tab showed.
I wonder if it's related to what sites are used, or that some of the tabs are in a stack. Hard to know without extensive testing.
Please report a bug, and make sure to specify the steps to reproduce in a clean profile. If needed recreate the Session file using a clean profile to make sure nothing like changed settings etc interferes. Attach the Session file to the bug report.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker
illumipadd
Just logging in here to say I'm having this exact same problem and I appreciate how well you outlined what was going on. I also submitted a bug report on this after following the troubleshooting steps and have uploaded an example .bin file that hopefully could be of some use at figuring out what's up.
DheerajBansal
I am facing the same issue still, It's been a year I am facing this problem.
It's been a year I am postponing my task of creating different sessions of all 100s of tabs I am having in more than 10 Workspaces for future reference, but due to this bug I am still running vivaldi daily with all those tabs staying hibernated in my workspaces unnecessarily (God knows how much processing power they are taking as a rent for staying there).
I request please solve this bug on priority, else I think I have to buy a new Macbook may be M4 one to keep all those tabs in my vivaldi as per my rate I am adding daily 10+ tabs in my tab directory, and can't close as I may need them in future but also can't save as sessions as it will also not give me my tabs in future when I will be in need
mib2berlin Soprano
@DheerajBansal
Hi, if I open a session with workspaces and about 130 tabs it open a new window with all workspaces and tabs:
If this is not working for you something is wrong.
Cheers, mib
DheerajBansal
Hi
I think there's a miscommunication from my end.
I'll explaing the situation - Let's say I have to save 8 tabs in a workspace (These 8 may have some stacked tabs in it), If I save these only as a saved session. It saves properly, in session manager we can see written the no. of tabs correctly (it also have the stacked tabs in it).
Now when I open this session to get all my tabs back, It opens only 1 single tab.
Same thing happens when i am trying to save only 1 tab (with 9 tabs stacked in it) as a session. It shows correct no of tabs in session manager (10) but when opens it only open 1 tab which is the host tab of all stacked tabs
mib2berlin Soprano
@DheerajBansal
Hm, I test your example cases in a clean profile and all work as expected.
An extension can cause this or the worst case a broken profile, test this in a clean profile.
You can simply rename your profile folder "Default" in App Data\Local\Vivaldi or create a new Profile.