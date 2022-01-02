Too slow scrolling in Vivaldi Linux!
Why dont you add this simple config to edit speed scrolling ! Currently i moved to Linux and scrolling in Vivaldi just horrible, lot of users created topic about this issue during at least 2 years, but instead of just add this simple feature to edit like in FireFox (mousewheel.min_line_scroll_amount = 5), you only recommend Smooth Scrolling and Percent-based Scrolling which dont fix anything, but make scroll even worse...
Or install a google extension? Are you kidding guys? In privacy setting is a feature to disable Google services, and then recommend to install a Google extenstion!? Seriously?
I have been using vivaldi since its beta... but now am completely dissapointed with that... seems like Vivaldi devs hate Linux users, is it?
otherwise why so?
Other browsers scrolling works just fine...
For example to pass whole home page of Vivaldi web-site with Vivaldi browser i have to scoll 12 times! Carl - 12 scolls!!!
In Firefox it takes just in 5 scrolls by default settings!!!
guys kindly resolve it!
@vivaldiuser555 I’m on Linux and I don’t have these issues. Haven’t got any extension installed for it either.
vivaldiuser555
@luetage said in Too slow scrolling in Vivaldi Linux!:
@vivaldiuser555 I’m on Linux and I don’t have these issues. Haven’t got any extension installed for it either.
@luetage , may i ask , which distribution and desktop environment do you use?
i was try some different distributives and all of them have the same issue and damn - there is no any functions to change the scroll speed... neither in the system sttings nor vivaldi, just in firefox only..
That so terrible... I really prefer Vivaldi to other browsrs, cuz it has lot of awesome out of the box features by default that others dont... but just impossible to use really super slow scroliing... it feels like you dont scrolling the screen but climbing the everest...
@vivaldiuser555 I’m using Gnome on Fedora. You can’t compare Vivaldi to Firefox, you gotta compare it with Chrome/Chromium. If Chrome has a way to set it, then Vivaldi should be able to do it too. Anyway, no matter how you look at it and no matter the mouse wheel scroll speed, scrolling with the mouse remains cumbersome in any browser. Using keyboard shortcuts is the sane way to navigate large chunks of a page.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@vivaldiuser555 Use Linux program
imwheel
http://imwheel.sourceforge.net/README.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
This extension works like a charm:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/chromium-wheel-smooth-scr/khpcanbeojalbkpgpmjpdkjnkfcgfkhb?hl=it
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@miccio But as i read in the previous posts, the user did not want to have a extension.
Systemic AutoScroll, sans-extensions. https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/545891
@luetage said in Too slow scrolling in Vivaldi Linux!:
I’m using Gnome on Fedora
just found in reddit...
It is only available on Wayland.
Fedora by default using Wayland mode, now am in kde neon which is X11, but also has Wayland as an option... so i relogin now and... voila.. there is scroll to change the scroll speed in the system setting... thats amazing ...,
and in the fastest mode it scrolls the whole vivaldi home page just in one turn
How long do you use this distr? is it stable with Wayland?
@miccio said in Too slow scrolling in Vivaldi Linux!:
This extension works like a charm:
i prefer do not install kinda insecure extensions, and this one has access to whole the datas, so it's completely insecure.
about permissions
that extension works as content script
it means that it must be injected into every page to listen for your mouse wheel actions and create smooth animation (or whatever you set on settings page)...there is no other way for extension to do that job
and because it must be injected into every page you visit
thus permission access to all data on every site (or something like that)
-
@vivaldiuser555 I don’t think you can change the scroll speed on Gnome Wayland, so you better stay on KDE. As far as distributions go… any major distribution should serve you fine. The choice really depends on existing hardware and needs.
paul1149 Supporters
Scrolling speed is a general problem in Linux, true of other progs such as Libreoffice. I've always had scrolling issues, regardless of desktop environment or distro, the only commonality being the distros have been debian-based.
The solution is to use imwheel, which allows fine-tuning per program.
I also have problems with wild scrolling after recovering from Suspend, and for that I close vivaldi and turn the mouse off/on.
Nonetheless I think OP's suggestion of a scroll speed setting is a good one.
There is a flag which affects scrolling.
Just type scrolling and there a few flags to set.
@Priest72
In Vivaldi settings I disabled Smooth Scrolling. It works much better now.
The issue is Vivaldi specific, so looking into Linux settings is not the appropriate solution.