Why dont you add this simple config to edit speed scrolling ! Currently i moved to Linux and scrolling in Vivaldi just horrible, lot of users created topic about this issue during at least 2 years, but instead of just add this simple feature to edit like in FireFox (mousewheel.min_line_scroll_amount = 5), you only recommend Smooth Scrolling and Percent-based Scrolling which dont fix anything, but make scroll even worse...

Or install a google extension? Are you kidding guys? In privacy setting is a feature to disable Google services, and then recommend to install a Google extenstion!? Seriously?

I have been using vivaldi since its beta... but now am completely dissapointed with that... seems like Vivaldi devs hate Linux users, is it?

otherwise why so?

Other browsers scrolling works just fine...

For example to pass whole home page of Vivaldi web-site with Vivaldi browser i have to scoll 12 times! Carl - 12 scolls!!!

In Firefox it takes just in 5 scrolls by default settings!!!

guys kindly resolve it!