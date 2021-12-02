Add a switch to make search case sensitive (a bonus: regex searches)
Find in page has a toggle for case sensitive search and I think that searching in mail is more akin to that than other searches in panels. It would come quite handy sometimes when I am looking for a particular mail and am getting too much results. (One example is to look for bugs sent to Vivaldi, I would just look for VB- and it would show them, now it also for some reason displays a lot of false positives. I'm aware I can also search for [jira], it is just an example).
Actually, I would not mind being able to have case sensitive search in the panels too, probably through a menu, where there already are settings for panels.
A bonus feature would be regular expression search for mail (this would need to be toggable), which is basically an extension of this feature request for find in page:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24116/regex-support-for-find-in-page
Also relevant is this thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62636/wildcards-boolean-regexp-in-searches-and-filters which I think is more of a bug report and might have been fixed in the meantime - I remember filters were a bit broken and mail search was definitely quite broken for a time.
@felagund said in Add a switch to make search case sensitive (a bonus: regex searches):
One example is to look for bugs sent to Vivaldi, I would just look for VB- and it would show them, now it also for some reason displays a lot of false positives
The mails don't include VB- anywhere?
@gmg Maybe I was not clear enough, I meant "submitted" by "sent - whenever I report a bug to Vivaldi, I get an e-mail confirmation with the VB number. I created a filter by the sender, but before I sent that one, I would sometimes use "VB-" and would get false positives for "vb-"
I sent that one, I would sometimes use "VB-" and would get false positives for "vb-"
My question is do you still get false positive for this?
I am not sure we understand each other. When I search for "VB-", I get exactly the same results as when I serch for "vb-". The search if case-insensitive. When I said I get false positives, exacty this, also getting "vb-" when I search for "VB-".
Even though on closer examination, a lot of the results that are in practice false positives are technically correct, because they have the string "VB-" somewhere in some hashes or links that do not get displayed in the human-readable e-mail, so the string can only be found by looking at the raw message and search ing for the string with Find in page.
Out of the 275 e-mails I find there seems to be exactly one that I cannot find the VB anywhere.
@felagund
Ah, I see. You wanted case-sensitive search. Well we don't have that (atm at least). Looking into whether that's possible with our setup.
If you do something like
subject:VB-
Then you should be able to find things when they're only in the subject (like I think you are in this case).
If you have the raw for an email that's found and you think it wrong please make a bug report and attach that email (if it's not sensitive) so I can try to fix it.
Actually, when I found the EML message, "VB-" is in there. I think the raw message has a text attachment encoded in UTF-8, so when searching in the raw message, it is not there, but Vivaldi probably correctly decodes that and then finds it correctly.
sorry for the noise - though this is in Feature requests:-).
subject:vb- works perfectly, the only false positives are some spam messages trying to sell me on DVB-T2 TV standard, which is of course eexpected:-).
If I am not mistaken, the recent search overhaul did not include this, right?
There is also a very closely related request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80363/diacritics-accents-insensitive-mail-search?_=1712237764495