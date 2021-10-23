Please allow the disabling of the Android's back button closing tabs.

It works as a normal back button until it reaches the first page and then it closes it.

It's so annoying on many website,

For example, I need to do this for my work a lot:

When browsing Behance on mobile, I need to open many links in "open in background tab", then, in the new tab I click on an artwork, it opens it in a floating box with a tiny X in the corner, but it looks as if it opens it in new page.

So if I click the back button it closes the tab.

There are many websites that opens things in floating pages that instinctively one can assume it's a new page.. it's not a problem at all! if the back button wouldn't do anything when it reaches the first page instead of closing the tab.

Thank you!