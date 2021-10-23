Disable Android's back button close tab.
-
ChimeraLove
Please allow the disabling of the Android's back button closing tabs.
It works as a normal back button until it reaches the first page and then it closes it.
It's so annoying on many website,
For example, I need to do this for my work a lot:
When browsing Behance on mobile, I need to open many links in "open in background tab", then, in the new tab I click on an artwork, it opens it in a floating box with a tiny X in the corner, but it looks as if it opens it in new page.
So if I click the back button it closes the tab.
There are many websites that opens things in floating pages that instinctively one can assume it's a new page.. it's not a problem at all! if the back button wouldn't do anything when it reaches the first page instead of closing the tab.
Thank you!
-
In general, the back button closing apps is the most obnoxious part of Android. Just a stupid UI decision
-
-
RadekPilich
Please add a setting to disable closing of tabs via Android back gesture.
The current behavior of Vivaldi automatically closing tabs without warning as a secondary function of normally non-destructive gesture is extremely annoying and frustrating.
The back gesture should just move focus back to the originating tab of the current tab opened from originating tab. Keep the other tab opened in the background.
The back gesture should do only navigation, not closing of tabs.
-
RadekPilich
Let me try to bump up this request.
A toggle to disable back gesture closing of tabs.
Would fit nicely into the new menu