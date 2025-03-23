Unless I'm completely imagining things, last year the Android system back button (or gesture) would take us back to an originating tab, it wouldn't close the browser.

For example, search for <x> on <search engine>, and then opening 3 results in 3 new tabs, you might not recall that the tab has no history, but if you would hit the system back button, it would close the child tab, and navigate back to the parent tab.

Now, pressing back on the child tab (twice if you change the setting) will just Quit the browser. And sometimes seems to close the tab too, but anything cached is cleared.

Problem is that it's way too easy to go back on Android if the navigation buttons are turned off system-wide

Is there any Boolean value I can change to put this back? If I want to Quit the browser, I can do that easily, but I don't want any of my actions in the browser, to close the browser.

Would be really nice to have that option instead of the 'press back twice to exit' toggle, but a multiple-value option of 'back to quit'/'back twice to quit'/'back to previous or most recent tab'

Thanks for your thoughts!