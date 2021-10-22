Basically, I want to have a session automatically saved every Friday, without me having to do anything.

If I want to use a command chain to "SAVE ALL TABS AS SESSION", right now, I get a prompt for a name.

I wish I could enter something in the command chain so that it uses that pre-determined name instead and saves it for me.

For instance:

command 1

SAVE ALL TABS AS SESSION

command 2

INPUT TEXT "Vivaldi" %n

command 3

ENTER (that would press Enter for you, thus saving the session. All is automated.)

(*%n could be an argument for a number after the name, based on the already saved names (if "vivaldi1" exists, then save as "vivaldi2").

Though, the %n isn't necessary because regardless of the name, the sessions are saved based on date, so you can have 20 "vivaldi" and you know the latest one based on the date.)

Also, ideally, it would be nice to be able to link a command chain, or associated shortcut, to a calendar, so that it could automatically run that command chain every day/week/month, etc...

Thanks for considering.