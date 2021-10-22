Ability to 1) enter TEXT in command chains (e.g. to save automatically) and 2) link the chain to a calendar, to trigger event at specific times.
-
Basically, I want to have a session automatically saved every Friday, without me having to do anything.
If I want to use a command chain to "SAVE ALL TABS AS SESSION", right now, I get a prompt for a name.
I wish I could enter something in the command chain so that it uses that pre-determined name instead and saves it for me.
For instance:
command 1
SAVE ALL TABS AS SESSION
command 2
INPUT TEXT "Vivaldi" %n
command 3
ENTER (that would press Enter for you, thus saving the session. All is automated.)
(*%n could be an argument for a number after the name, based on the already saved names (if "vivaldi1" exists, then save as "vivaldi2").
Though, the %n isn't necessary because regardless of the name, the sessions are saved based on date, so you can have 20 "vivaldi" and you know the latest one based on the date.)
Also, ideally, it would be nice to be able to link a command chain, or associated shortcut, to a calendar, so that it could automatically run that command chain every day/week/month, etc...
Thanks for considering.
-
-
ukanuk Ambassador
I'd love a "Type Text" / "Insert" command.
Command Chains already let you execute many commands after which typing text is the next logical step. For example, "Quick Commands", "Focus Address Bar", "Find in Page", and "Focus Search Field". If Command Chains let you press keyboard keys similar to how the autohotkey software works, I can think of many useful chains that could be assigned to a keyboard shortcut.
I've added links to other feature requests which could be solved by implementation of this one feature.
- Page Actions (invert, obscure, monospace, etc. No hotkeys for these current exist, but they are accessible from Quick Commands)
- Quicker access to multiple websites rather than just the 1 homepage available by default
- New Tab > Homepage
- New Tab > Type Text "arstechnica.com<Enter>"
- New Tab > Type Text "nytimes<Ctrl><Enter>"
- Autofill text for "Save As..." commands
- Save All Tabs As Session > Type Text "vivaldi_backup" (OP's post above)
-
Excellent ideas.
-
ukanuk Ambassador
Another way this could be useful:
- Open Link in New Tab (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B086KKT3RX)
- Focus Page
- Type Text "<Tab 20 Times>45<Tab><Enter>"
This would let me open the Amazon Gift Card website and automatically enter my custom gift card amount of $45. I end up doing something like this several times a month, and it seems Command Chains are really close to enabling this powerful functionality!
-
This really, really needs some love!
I wanted to create a Quick Command which opens the Quick Command Interface with
tabs:as pre-input.
But this is not possible
-
@tegehel Automated session saves are absolutely needed. I've run into problems a few times when I quickly opened a link in a new window. The new window is stacked barely offset from my main window (that had a couple hundred tabs). I accidentally closed my main window first and then the window with one tab became my current session and the other 200 tabs were lost. I had a save from 3 weeks ago or I would have been totally screwed.
The lack of automated session backup along with the "current" session checkpoint switching to a new window has bit me about once a year. For my usage this is a dreadful human factors issue. Until this is fixed my workaround is to never open a new window.
-
mib3berlin
@matt_cary
Hi, the feature is added as experimental.
Open vivaldi://experiments and enable it, you need to add the new icon with the Toolbar Editor.
Cheers, mib