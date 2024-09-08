@enc0re

I bet that massive amount of people do not focus on URL once they are on page

Unfortunately u r right, because most people aren't tech competent enough to understand the importance of URL. Heck, they don't even know WTF it is. LOL

And that's why this mod can help them by hiding the complicated stuff that they don't understand & focus on the important part of the URL - the color coded domain. http & https are pretty much the same thing & meaningless to 99.9% of Internet user, matter the fact most of 'em have no concept about "secure connection", so hiding it won't hurt 'em a bit.

But GREEN & PINK domain highlight color will be somewhat helpful to 'em... if they take a moment screening the URL before giving away their password, it could save 'em from lot of trouble later. But recent GC's research shows that Chrome users are just too dumb to even do that, so I hope Vivaldi user will be a bit smarter... LOL

Rather, they will get annoyed that URL will move away when addressbar is focused when they want to copy it, or selec part of it and copy it.

U have judge the book by its cover, my friend. U don't have to install this mod to understand my concept, just pay attention to the demo in the OP & u will notice it's not true. The text will only move to far left when you start typing/editing; selecting & copying text won't change the text alignment. But if u insist on text placement consistency, u can make it centered permanently by follow ReadMe instruction #3.

I don't like changes when the change is making something worse than it was before change. And in 59% of cases the change is to the worse.

Again, this CSS mod is an experimental on UI/UX & no one know if it's useless or not until someone test it out seriously, with an unbiased observation. And so far, after 2 days of using it, to my surprise I don't feel anything weird or annoying about centered URL, matter the fact I found it's easier to notice what website I'm on because it's much more natural to simply look upward of the screen to see the green domain than scanning the URL leftward to look for the domain.

I will keep test drive this until I found something wrong about it... Then, I might fix the problem to optimize this mod further. Good UI/UX take time to optimize, and those UI/UX you get used to since the beginning, aren't necessary always the best, because the Internet is always evolving, for better or worst.