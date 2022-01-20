We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Option for reading mode
-
Reading (reader) mode isn't there in Vivaldi mobile which is a must have. Even though 'simplified view' remove distractions, able to change the size and font of text is great ️!
After adding the option 'stay in browser', an 'opening in app' is necessary right ?
Well it's a bug that u cannot open a link when u wanted .
//MODEDIT: updated title, for clarity
-
stardepp Translator
@lockrol This is wrong.
In Vivaldi Android the reading function is called "Show simplified view":
-
@stardepp Well simplified view is a chromium feature and all 'chromium sisters' have that! And it doesn't give any option to customize the text! What I want is a dedicated reading mode like firefox and opera have
-
@lockrol actually you can customize by click on the 3 dot icon at top right
What i want with vivaldi is to not use custom chrome tab for simplify view
-
The "show simplified view" option is very intrusive, too. I'd also prefer a "view this page in reader mode" option that I could select in the Vivaldi menu.
-
Simplified this is not what a good browser needs. This feature does not work on many sites. Reading mode like the Samsung browser is what Vivalli needs.
-
Simplified view doesn't work for me anymore after updating to the latest version. Have to switch back to Chrome
-
mib2berlin
@serjflint
Hi, the developer are aware of the problem and working on a solution.
I guess nobody tested this before release, I didn't notice that either.
I hope we get a minor 5.5 update if they can fix this.
The bug number is VAB-6558.
Cheers, mib
-
Yes, a reading mode icon on the address bar, would be much better than the simplified view notification
-
This was the topic I was looking for! and I agree with all of you about having an actual reading mode instead of the simplified view and the possibility of this feature having an icon that can be added to the interface for easy access.
Furthermore, the fact that I use the address bar at the bottom is causing an inconvenience in reading mode, in which when creating a "tab" for this function, this tab covers the last lines of the text, making it impossible to read it in this So, I will leave the link demonstrating this in a screenshot (https://imgur.com/nVCERUm).
Indeed, Samsung's reading mode is good! Vivaldi's is excellent in the desktop version and I ask developers to try to optimize the reading version of desktop mode on Android.