Import/Export OPML Feed Subscriptions
isolation42
Having an in-browser rss feed reader is really awesome and cuts down on the number of other tools and extensions I need to use. This feature really only needs 2 changes to be a real value add for the browser:
Ability to import and export subscription lists via OPML or similar format
@isolation42 said:
as you found the right feature request for your first "change", I tell you, that I imported my opml file described in the help page.
nevertheless, the import was bugged some time ago (it's stated in the link above), I don't know, if it works today
isolation42
@derday Thanks! I totally missed that page. I will try it.
@isolation42 Import is still dysfunctional. Three things are needed: import & export as stated and sync.
Having an export feature is an absolute must. I realize this is beta and things take time. However, there's no way I can trust this without being able to back up my feeds if I want to install a new operating system or something gets corrupted.
Yes, import/export of opml please.
Would be nice to have the option of different layouts of feeds to include images like Brave News or the fluent reader apps.
@acarumba
this thread is about the import/export feature for feeds, please search for the right feature request or add a new one for your layout suggestion
Vivaldi 6.7 is released, with the ability to export feed lists in addition to handling opml import