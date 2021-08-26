E-Mail alias
I would like to see the ability to add alias addresses to the e-mail client so that you can edit multiple e-mail addresses with one log in. An example of this would be Posteo. There I can log in with my login address, but only send via other aliases. This of course makes it more secure, because the actual login address is not known on the Internet.
pauloaguia Translator
@lamius I think you should vote for this feature request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53379/allow-editing-of-sender-address-when-composing
@pauloaguia Editing the sender would not be enough for me.
If you take a look on mail clients that really support Alias-Mail-Addresses (like Tunderbird, or K-9 and FairEmail on Android), then they'll automatically use the correct mail address when answering.
In case you only can add the sender, you always have to check if you need to change it or not.
So, a real support would be fine.