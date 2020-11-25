Allow editing of sender address when composing
This would be a simple solution to allow using aliases (and especially also allow wildcard aliases).
pauloaguia
A concrete example: say my email address is [email protected] - this is the address I give to friends and family.
Then, on websites, especially the ones I don't trust so much, I use variations that GMail allows. Things like [email protected] (GMail basically ignores the dots and sens it all to the same inbox). I use this to make rules to specify which mail is important and which not.
Now, if I receive a message on my.ad.dr.ess I want it to be replied to using that address, not the my.address one which would expose my "important" version and pass through my filters to show up somewhere else in case it got a counter reply.
So, even though I registered the my.address account with Vivaldi, I'd like to still be able to send email as my.ad.dr.ess
To provide a little bit more context on the issue:
Currently when composing an email, when setting the sender email address (from field), you must choose from a list of pre-defined addresses, and you can only add to this list by adding new mail accounts (one entry per account).
Now, I use plenty of mail accounts that are configured to catch all (*@domain.tld), and I make frequent use of this when sending emails, too.
For example, I may want to decide to send an email with either one of those addresses:
- personal.name@my.domain.tld
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
- etc.
However, all of those addresses belong to the same inbox. If I were to add another email account for each address I may want to use to Vivaldi (which would be very cumbersome), then Vivaldi would start downloading the same inbox (some 10k mails) several times, which I would very much want to avoid.
To my knowledge there's no technical reason as to why the from field couldn't be modify-able on a per email basis. Alternatively, perhaps you could enable us to add a list of alias email addresses in the email account settings. After all, I do like the drop-down menu presenting you with pre-defined email addresses in terms of UX.
any updates?
@holly literally the single most important thing missing in the vivaldi email client at the moment, at least for me =)... so please team, if you can slide that in somehow it would be much appreciated!
Another vote in favour of this feature. It's the only reason I still rely on Thunderbird.
@nephew me too, and you can't switch to vivaldi at all if you are using aliases already.
Aliases are introduced with today's snapshot.
@jumpsq how does it work please? i'm also looking right now for a provider to migrate to which would support aliases because the actual one i'm using is real bull with spam filtering and management is even worse...
You can simply associate a list of aliases with each mail account in your vivaldi settings, and they are listed just like any other account in your mail compose window. It's arguably not quite as comfortable as editing the sender address, but I find it very much sufficient for now, especially since the alias somehow has to be attached to an SMTP server, so this approach is arguably more elegant than my proposal.
Having a fixed pre-defined list is pretty cumbersome for my use-case and the one described by a few people here.
We basically give out a different email address to each person.
Personally, the best for me would be to have the sender set based on the To address when replying but to also be freely editable.
So far I am not really using vivaldi email because of this..
@marenz said:
Personally, the best for me would be to have the sender set based on the To address when replying but to also be freely editable.
Same for me.
UserName not required - pick up only the To: address from incoming email for use as From: address if replying.
From the level of discussion of this topic on the forums it seems that plus-addressing (and similar) is not widely used - or is used only to identify incoming traffic to which one does not expect to reply.
Ad hoc creation/modification of a local part should not be allowed to create a maintenance problem so adding any such address to a fixed list should not be automatic. That permits the drop-down to continue to display only the pre-defined addresses which one expects to use more frequently and avoids having to prune a list that has grown excessively long.
As mentioned before, I like that this is possible at all, but I would still prefer this solution as well (something like right click -> edit sender address).
A vote from me for this as well please
I cant use vivaldi because of the lack of support alias with gmail.com. I use the same mail for business and for private use. collecting the mails in the gmail.com. so i need an alias for business replies. but all the time i have to register at gmail when using an alias email name. beside this it will not be sent then.