To provide a little bit more context on the issue:

Currently when composing an email, when setting the sender email address (from field), you must choose from a list of pre-defined addresses, and you can only add to this list by adding new mail accounts (one entry per account).

Now, I use plenty of mail accounts that are configured to catch all (*@domain.tld), and I make frequent use of this when sending emails, too.

For example, I may want to decide to send an email with either one of those addresses:

However, all of those addresses belong to the same inbox. If I were to add another email account for each address I may want to use to Vivaldi (which would be very cumbersome), then Vivaldi would start downloading the same inbox (some 10k mails) several times, which I would very much want to avoid.

To my knowledge there's no technical reason as to why the from field couldn't be modify-able on a per email basis. Alternatively, perhaps you could enable us to add a list of alias email addresses in the email account settings. After all, I do like the drop-down menu presenting you with pre-defined email addresses in terms of UX.