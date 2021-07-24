Printing Mail with Header-Information
When printing a mail, i currently only see the body of the mail, not the "To" or "From" or "title" fields
AM I doing something wrong? If not, I would love to see these fields printable as well
(M2, if I remember it correctly, solved that by different css-Files)
I've already searched the entire page and within Settings but I can't find how to print an email including the header (sender, recipient and subject).
Using the right mouse button printing is restricted to the body of the email.
Does anyone have any suggestions on how to do it or there really isn't this possibility yet? If not, please include them in the next updates.
@marcos2as I don't see a way to do it.
Four months later and this essential function still isn't implemented.
@ghpy they are still working to stabilize even more essential email functions, the ones that have to do with getting actual email working right, import from other clients, filtering, searching, assigning labels and moving between imap folders etc. I would argue that contact management is also more essential than printing emails, which is not to say that printing should not be addressed at some point.
As a workaround, you could try using the built in Screenshot tool...?
There is no template and all print-outs are useless (without information about sender, receiver, date, attachment-list, etc.....)
I agree with cieslard, the header information is essential, without it you don't know from witch post the printed text was from.
Hope this can be made to work soon,
SpasticGinger52
I'm sure the developers have more essential things on their plate, but I thought this was a pretty standard mail feature. I'm honestly really sad its April 2023 and this still isn't an option. If I'm taking the time to print an E-mail or create a PDF its because I need it for records and having the headers is essential.
I love Vivaldi being an 'all-in-one option, but without this feature I have to use a different program entirely.
Pesala Ambassador
As a workaround, you can capture the page as an image using an external screenshot program (built-in Capture Page or Selection fails).
FastStone Capture makes it easy on Windows:
- Capture Selection
- Print to default device
Otherwise, PrintScreen, paste into an image editor, crop, then print.
yojimbo274064400
Until Vivaldi address this shortcoming consider using an alternative email client that captures the data required for printing (whether hard copy or soft copy), i.e. use Thunderbird or similar client.
I've been using VIVALDI mail for a few days - I expected it to be fantastic and it is - but this one bug could lead to me reverting back to my old email client.
Quite obviously, if you are printing an "email" - you need to include in that print out who the email was sent to and when.
PS. if it helps, for me personally (but I am guessing this applies to many others) this is purely about saving a PDF copy of the email
mib2berlin
@Poke45
Hi, the request has 10 votes in two years, it is not even tagged as "Nice to have" or "Pipeline".
This will not be implemented any time soon, I fear.
Cheers, mib
I think the ability to print is pretty essential though, for anything claiming to be email client software...
Just in case it helps others who are waiting on this feature, I today installed this EML to PDF converter (you can export the email to "EML" using the right click "save as" feature in Vivaldi Mail itself), and it worked nicely -
https://github.com/nickrussler/email-to-pdf-converter
So hopefully that solves this problem for me, and means I can carry on using the Vivaldi Mail software, which several weeks in I still overall regard as excellent.
djlconsulting2022
@mib2berlin why tagging and 'voting' on essential features is pointless and should be abandoned.
Pesala Ambassador
@djlconsulting2022 Upvotes are only one of several criteria on which the developers prioritise their enormous list of feature requests, but it does at least give users a voice.
@Wolfgang Maybe it is alfeady solved. But you can take a screenshot of the mail, select copy to clipboard and then paste in writer or words
Jan Joore
djlconsulting2022
That is offensive to require users to 'screenshot' their emails because printing them doesn't function as expected. This is 2023. We are not the police. And with such an advanced browser, I am wondering what the motivation is to ignore this request for so long.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@djlconsulting2022 It must be at least ten years since I printed out an email for my records, but I understand that for some this may be a daily requirement.
However, with only 17 votes after more than 2 years, it is clearly not something that many users need.
It is not offensive to suggest workarounds to solve problems. For my use case, it is adequate, even better than printing directly from Vivaldi mail, as I could add notes before printing if I ever have a need for a hard copy of an important email.
I would have thought it was a simple feature to add, but apparently the developers know better, so you will have to wait or use the suggested workaround.