Todoist-Integration
-
After first posting in the wrong forum channel (Webmail), I think I found the right one for my request now ^^
Overall I'm really enjoying Vivaldi-Mail - it has quickly become my main Mail-Hub!
I would love to see a similar Todoist-Integration in Vivaldi-Mail to what you can currently get in Gmail.
-
@mkluge not sure how many use Todoist - how do you imagine the integration should look like?
I'm asking because I have some interest in Vivaldi combining some existing elements to become a productivity suite https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60294/vivaldi-the-agile-productivity-suite-joint-kanban-board-for-tasks-notes-emails-etc
-
@wildente Well, I do believe that Todoist is quite popular overall, but I don't know how many people would be interested.
Currently you can install a Gmail-Add-On from Todoist: https://todoist.com/help/articles/use-gmail-with-todoist
I guess the Vivaldi-Team would have to contact Todoist to work on that though
For the moment I can forward Mails to a Projectadress given by Todoist, which works as well - just a little less convenient
That productivity-suite-thought sounds amazing! - I'll look into it!
-
I think now that Vivaldi indeed does have a built-in notes section, it would be fantastic to be able to integrated Todoist with this. I would love Vivaldi to contain most productivity apps.