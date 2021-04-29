So a Kanban board is a very simple and effective way to bring some structure to a large amount of ToDos, and there are plenty of good apps out there already (*). Adding Kanban support to Notes has been requested before sparking little interest from the community. I'll give it one more try here, because I know from first hand experience that Kanban boards, while super simple, are also really helpful to get tasks organized.

One of Vivaldi's strong points is that it is adding features to help users get organized and boost productivity. The addition of the mail client and calendar make it a real suite. Productivity is all about getting stuff done, but also about keeping a good overview of what is open and needs to be done.

In Vivaldi's current feature set, ToDos may be represented in emails, calendar tasks, Notes, open tabs ... and probably something else I am currently not thinking of or that will be added with time. What is missing is functionality that creates a good overview.

With the Speeddial function, Vivaldi already has all the UI elements in place to make beautiful and super functional Kanban boards (cards that can be dragged from column to column) to organize all task from the different sources. Just picture the current start page, but instead of columns of speeddials I have columns of Post-It thumbnails with some short text on them. Actually, it would not look too different than :drumroll: the Opera Unite Fridge back in 2009, and why didn't we think of using it as a Kanban board back then!?

I imagine that I could right-click an email/note/calendar item/tab and choose "add to Kanban Board" - "<boardname>" to create the Post-It note (with a post it image like in the Opera Fridge example), which is essentially a speeddial thumbnail with a link to the mail/note/calendar item/tab(URL). A dialog (bit like the calendar new event dialog) would ask me to write the text on the Post-It (default for Mail: <sender name> - <subject>), and the Post It note would show on the Board. Of course I should also be able to add things to the board without having to link to anything ... which by the way just adds a ToDo feature to Vivaldi which it currently lacks

To make an email appear there it would get three (invisible?) flags, namely 'kanban' and '<column>' and '<row>'.

With this feature, Vivaldi could claim to be the first truly agile Internet Suite.

... and once we have that, a simple mind manager tool to organize notes is not too far away. I digress.

(*) thinking I had invented organizing the email Inbox with the Kanban Method, just like with my other inventions fire and wheel it turns out that it already exists. But I think those clients go over the top because they want to organize all email that way.