@wildente @jon Don't know what changed with Vivaldi 4.0.2312.41, which just came in with my MX Linux upgrade package this morning, but I can search mail again.

@Ayespy This is the kind of thing that I guess I was getting at in the Jira inquiry. If there was a change log that showed what bugs were fixed, that would be great, but you'd also have to show a summary of what the bugs were in the first place.

Edit: Five minutes later -- spoke too soon! I can only search SOME things. In either my AOL Inbox or in the All Messages view, I can search for "ziggma" (financial newsletter) and see messages for that source, but if I search for say the last name of a correspondent -- a message from which I can see in the list, I get crickets (okay, I get the "No messages in selected view" error).

For grins, I was looking for search terms in the view of subjects in the "All Messages" folder, and chose to search for "grill". While the message I could *see did not show, two messages from the wayback (from 2015 and 2011) do, but oddly in the middle of the column -- space both above and below the two. Finally, in the status bar, which I was recently pointed to, I keep seeing the note "Search for grills returned 8 results in [n]ms." (Where [n] varies, so the search/filter must be ongoing -- why?)