search in sidebar
mizouniihichem Translator
i think this feature in edge is super interesting really helpful and amazing one loved it .
@mizouniihichem Another option would be “search in new tiled tab” (and “open in tiled tab” for links).
@mizouniihichem not only is it really useful, it's a functionality that's nearly built out already! I'm thinking that these are the things they'd need to do:
- make a default web panel for a search engine
- context menu command where the selected text is converted to an html url
- open the webpanel and add the url at the end of the [selected] search engine url
or you make a temp webpanel with the same url combo
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@mizouniihichem How about this Command Chain?
Title: "Search in Sidebar"
- Search with Selection
- Select Previous Tab
- Tile Vertically
- Deselect Tabs
Go to Settings > Appearance > MENU > Menu Customization, choose "Selection" (in the Web Page group), and drag the "Search in Sidebar" Command from the right box to wherever you wish to have it in the context menu.
Now you have the "Search in sidebar" feature in Vivaldi. You just have to resize the "sidebar" to your preference, if you wish.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@pafflick this is assuming you have 1 tab open in the original search i guess
When we use translate option right click menu open panel, maybe ''search with'' option work like this.