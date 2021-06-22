This may seem trivial, but it's a big annoyance to me compared with my previous experience in Chrome.

In Chrome when you double-click in the address bar it will immediately select the part of the URL you are hovering over.

However in Vivaldi this selects the entire URL, meaning you have to double-click again to select the part you want.

(A single click in either browser already selects the entire URL.)

I realise this is a small thing compared to other feature requests, but this is the kind of action I perform a lot and the kind of detail you don't think is important until it is suddenly missing!