Double-clicking in address bar should select part of URL, not all
-
This may seem trivial, but it's a big annoyance to me compared with my previous experience in Chrome.
In Chrome when you double-click in the address bar it will immediately select the part of the URL you are hovering over.
However in Vivaldi this selects the entire URL, meaning you have to double-click again to select the part you want.
(A single click in either browser already selects the entire URL.)
I realise this is a small thing compared to other feature requests, but this is the kind of action I perform a lot and the kind of detail you don't think is important until it is suddenly missing!
-
I actually have a lot of concerns with how aspects of Vivaldi feel compared with Chrome, but I'll need to give that more thought. Right now I just get a sense of mild annoyance about various things (especially tab behaviours) that just give me bad vibes…
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@foomandoonian Disable “Select Address on Activation” in
vivaldi://settings/addressbar/.
-
@luetage Ah, hmm, thanks. But now it doesn't let me single-click to select the entire URL. So I have to choose between one convenience or the other?
I think my suggestion stands.
As an aside, I'd really like to see tooltips that give more information about what certain settings actually do! There's a few in there I can't tell what the change even after toggling them.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@foomandoonian Vivaldi gives you so much more freedom compared to chrome, you just have to work with it and adapt a little and you just might find out that there are better options than clicking on the address to select it.
There are 2 reasons why you would want to select the whole address, it is either to copy it or to delete it to input a new address or do a search from address bar.
copying the address:
- Select with keyboard shortcut (default
CTRL-L) and copy with
CTRL-C.
- Right‐click the page and use the “copy page address” entry.
- Triple‐click in the address bar and then copy.
deleting the address for new search:
CTRL-Land BACKSPACE or DELETE
- Triple‐click and BACKSPACE or DELETE
- Use quick commands instead to open a search in the same tab (`SHIFT, ALT - ENTER might be needed) or input an address directly, no need to touch the address field
- Select with keyboard shortcut (default
-
@luetage I appreciate the reply and there's a couple of tips there that I will use. I'm happy to adapt and have already made plenty of changes from how I worked on Chrome. Don't get me wrong, I love a lot of the new options I have now!
Keyboard shortcuts are not always a good substitute for users like me who work with graphics software and like to keep one hand on the mouse or pad, but in this case you've given me some good tips. I'll definitely be looking at quick commands too.
Thanks!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@foomandoonian Click twice, then double-click, or double-click and drag, or click and drag.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests