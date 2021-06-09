How to add CardDAV contacts?
CalDAV in calendar works perfectly fine but I can't find a way to add (and sync) my CardDAV contacts.
@holebuyer This isn't implemented yet in the beta-version.
@dancer18 ok. Good to know. Then I have to wait until I can try/use mail.
@holebuyer Yes.
However, in webmail-version of
vivaldi.netyou can at least import all your contacts from anywhere.
But unfortunately not getting from there to the inbuilt mail-client in the browser.
For all people having a lot of mail-traffic with a lot of contacts Vivaldi isn't useful yet.
In my case I imported my most important contacts manually into the browser.
Whenever I answer a mail from a new contact, it is added to the contacts automatically.
Am also waiting for the implementation. Lack of full CardDav interoperability including contact groups is the single biggest weakness in what I currently use for Windows 10 email.
Contact groups (mostly) works in Thunderbird using TbSync coupled with Provider for CalDAV & CardDAV, but it's pretty clunky. Doesn't appear to work with other T-bird plugins. And not at all in eM Client.
Am hoping Vivaldi will be a better alternative.
rwwatercolours
For people like us (a small business with lots of contacts who don't all email us), carddav is essential if we're going to change to Vivaldi as our email account. For now we're still Google-based as we store our contacts there. I know I can use Vivaldi webmail for Carddav support but it's very work-intensive to keep using when Google is so easy. Surely it would be reasonably straightforward to integrate carddav into the browser and therefore give us all we need right there and allow us to ditch Google altogether? Please make Contacts usable with carddav support!
Thank you Vivaldi - great browser and great community!
Unfortunately, after 15 months, there is no change in this area.
Anything new to the CardDAV implementation?
Unfortunately over 3 years, still no development in this area. Having CalDAV implemented is very good but not putting CardDAV next to it, is a big deficiency. As others stated before, if someone is advanced enough to use CalDAV, they will surely need CardDAV too. For example a SMB like us would run their own xDAV solution to put it all together.
@oelma if you haven't done so already, vote for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
Obiwan2208
The best way -for now- is to use a synchronizer that synchronizes the calendars (CalDAV) and contacts (CardDAV) on the server with those on the mobile. A good synchronizer is DAVx⁵, but the one in F-Droid because in GPlay is paid-up version.
I leave the link because DAVx5 doesn't appear in the searches:
https://f-droid.org/packages/at.bitfire.davdroid
If you're going to work ONLY with calendars the best is OneCalendar because it works directly with CalDAV, there's no synchronization and your calendar(s) are only inside app, not mobile calendar: more privacy. Only one downside, the free version puts the events of all calendars in the same colour, there's no distinction.
I don't work with Google (GSF) so I don't know if Google Calendar is compatible.
I hope I have been helpful.