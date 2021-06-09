@holebuyer Yes.

However, in webmail-version of vivaldi.net you can at least import all your contacts from anywhere.

But unfortunately not getting from there to the inbuilt mail-client in the browser.

For all people having a lot of mail-traffic with a lot of contacts Vivaldi isn't useful yet.

In my case I imported my most important contacts manually into the browser.

Whenever I answer a mail from a new contact, it is added to the contacts automatically.