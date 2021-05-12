@luminouslemon said in Mail bar should be below bookmarks bar:

I'm can't quite workout the logic of this one, but why is the mail bar above the bookmarks bar?

Huh. I never use the bookmark bar so I have never seen this problem. Looking at mail alone it really doesn't make any sense. But there is some logic to it when looking at switching between browser and mail tabs: on a web page, the boomarks bar is below the address bar. For mail, Vivaldi replaces the address bar with the mail toolbar. As a result, the bookmarks bar is below the mail toolbar. Now when you switch between the mail tab and your web pages, the bookmarks bar stays in exactly the same place.

I wonder how to best solve the problem. Obviously the bookmarks bar placement in Mail doesn't make sense, I couldn't agree more. But when switching browser tabs and the mail tab, I wouldn't want the bookmarks bar to jump around either, I think this would be even worse in terms of user experience. So the last option that comes to my mind is to hide the bookmarks bar on the mail tab. But then you don't have fast access to your bookmarks...

Apart from the autohide solution that @Pesala posted I don't see a good way to solve the problem, and the silly placement may actually be the least bad solution.