DNS over HTTPS in Vivaldi Settings
Why does Vivaldi still not have a DOH setting in its own settings? Yes, I know that this can be done via chrome://settings, but it just looks ugly and besides, inexperienced users will not even guess about it. I think that this configuration should appear in the privacy section and it would be possible to pre-install some secure DNS with a no logs policy there.
I think this topic is not a duplicate? Since in other topics there were only questions about DOH support in the browser, but I suggest adding a separate setting.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@tverye said in DNS over HTTPS in Vivaldi Settings:
inexperienced users will not even guess about it.
Inexperienced users have no business faffing about with DNS settings.
it would be possible to pre-install some secure DNS
Absolutely not. I would be seriously peeved if a browser suddenly decided to override my local DNS settings.
But in general I agree, it would be good to have in settings. Just join the queue of 659384 other feature requests and maybe one day
DNS over HTTPS should be in Vivaldi settings.
Even Vivaldi for android has this option now, not to mention Firefox.
Upvoted! +1
And once in the Vivaldi settings, it could be synced