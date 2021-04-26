Why does Vivaldi still not have a DOH setting in its own settings? Yes, I know that this can be done via chrome://settings, but it just looks ugly and besides, inexperienced users will not even guess about it. I think that this configuration should appear in the privacy section and it would be possible to pre-install some secure DNS with a no logs policy there.

I think this topic is not a duplicate? Since in other topics there were only questions about DOH support in the browser, but I suggest adding a separate setting.