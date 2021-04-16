Allow custom folder icons for bookmarks
Hi.
I follow these instructions in order to customize bookmarks thumbnails (folder or not).
Vivaldi shows me that the change made , but the bookmark icon dont change :
Is there a bug or i do something wrong ?
Thanks.
//MODEDIT: You're not doing it wrong, this feature doesn't exist. Therefore I'm leaving your post as a feature request for allowing users to change the bookmarks folder icons
There is also a similar feature request: Option for Colored Bookmark Folders
A Former User
Thumbnail != icon. Even if you could change the icon by messing with files, I suppose V would continue showing the folder icons for folders.
// Just realised this is in the FR category. Nevertheless, what I said is valid.
// Oh, I’m really slow today. I see you got answers elsewhere…
@potmeklecbohdan The function of "Change thumbnail" at vivaldi://bookmarks/ , just not works.
You said everything but nothing about the important thing.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Buglocker It works, it changes the bookmark's thumbnail. However, you're trying to change the icon, which is a totally different thing, as already mentioned by @potmeklecbohdan. This feature does not exist yet, therefore I edited your post and left it here as a feature request.
@Buglocker
Finally I found a solution with this css code that I found on the internet.
/* RESTORE ICON FROM VERSIONS PRIOR TO V3.3 */ svg.folder-icon path { d: path("M6.16,2.5H1.6A1.12,1.12,0,0,0,.5,3.63v8.75A1.12,1.12,0,0,0,1.6,13.5H14.4a1.12,1.12,0,0,0,1.1-1.12V5.76a1.19,1.19,0,0,0-1.1-1.23H7.76Z") !important; } /* CHANGING COLORS */ svg.folder-icon svg path { fill: rgb(255, 255, 0) !important; fill-opacity: 1 !important; stroke: rgb(0, 0, 0) !important; /* OUTLINE */ stroke-width: 1.0 !important; stroke-opacity: 1 !important; } /* INCREASING SIZE OF FOLDER ICON IN BOOKMARKS BAR */ .bookmark-bar button img.folder-icon, .bookmark-bar button svg.folder-icon { width: 24px !important; height: 24px !important; }
@Buglocker Oh, didn't know you wanted to change all the folder icons together. The instructions I gave in the other post were for changing an individual folder icon.
Sorry, could have helped you sooner...
@nomadic No , you have right. The perfect one for me , would be a custom icon. But this is also a solution , since the preset icon is very bad and there is no solution for custom icon.
Thanks.
@Buglocker said in Allow custom folder icons for bookmarks:
there is no solution for custom icon.
Did to ever try the solution from the last post I made?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/467725
If you find an SVG icon you like, I can prepare it for you. Then you would just need to find the
data-id.
Just send me a link to an icon. I could also look into making a regular PNG image work.
@nomadic Nope. Its a little complicated. I 'll wait for a future update to fix that.
Thanks.
Yes, I would very much want a bookmark folder custom icon to readily differentiate folders from one another. Just like there are different icons for regular bookmarks! This used to be a standard feature in Firefox by property clicking on the folder icon and changing the icon from a vanilla folder icon to an icon that could identify folder. That went away as Firefox moved to a more chrome-like world. I switched to Basilisk for that and many other reasons. I used to be easy to do in Basilisk but then that changed. And Basilisk is beginning to fail on many chrome-centric-coded websites. So, here I am at Vivaldi which is much more flexible than other Chrome-based browsers and builds in many features that one would have to rely on extensions but using extensions can sometimes be like chasing down a rat hole.
Vivaldiscool
So, you can edit bookmarks folders logos, to look better.
Example:
@Vivaldiscool There is some CSS code for this in Option for Colored Bookmark Folders.
Vivaldiscool
@Pesala Yea, but custom icons that you can upload not by code?
One man/girl said in that way u will not know were is folder and where is bookmark..
Solution to solve
- Smal underline under folder
- Very small icon of folder in some corneer on custom image of folder (2layers)
- Square around folder image (analog like with 1st)
- U just simple can use side lines as usual to make border between bookmarks.
I thumbs up!
@fromwater The folder icons can be hidden with a few lines of CSS.
/*Hide Bookmark Folder Icons*/ .bookmark-bar.text .observer .VivaldiSvgIcon {display: none;} .bookmark-bar.text .observer .bookmarkbarItem.folder span.title {text-decoration: underline;}
As mentioned earlier, the Title can use emoticons. I don’t think it is worth hiding the folder icons to save a little space; it would be better to organise the bookmarks more carefully, but to each his own.
@Pesala so with this codes it makes instead of folder icon arrows? it yes...its kinda cool in some way...if i udnerstand correct u screen shot
but i still think what u can just make borders with sidelines) ...still i think its all subject and many ways can work...people using worst browsers somehow still not like vivladi and happy)
@fromwater I just noticed that the CSS also underlines the Folder Titles, but not the Bookmark Titles, which is just what you wanted, I think?
@Pesala yeah that was 1st paragraph in my first post here) one of idea
@Pesala but iam not strong in CSS, so how i can choose underline or arrow instead folders thru CSS, its 2 differnt code right? can u give here both of more of ideas if u have please?
@fromwater My First screenshot shows the Folder Titles using emojis, without any CSS modification.
The second screenshot, shows the folder icons removed and the title text underlined, using CSS.
The first line of the CSS code, hides the Bookmark Folder Icons.
The second line of the CSS code, underlines the Folder Title text.
I am no expert. I just searched the modifications forum for the code, and copied it. I always add a comment to CSS code that I use and paste here, to describe what the code does:
/*Hide Bookmark Folder Icons*/