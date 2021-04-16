Hi.

I follow these instructions in order to customize bookmarks thumbnails (folder or not).

Vivaldi shows me that the change made , but the bookmark icon dont change :



Is there a bug or i do something wrong ?

Thanks.

//MODEDIT: You're not doing it wrong, this feature doesn't exist. Therefore I'm leaving your post as a feature request for allowing users to change the bookmarks folder icons

There is also a similar feature request: Option for Colored Bookmark Folders