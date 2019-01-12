I would just like at least NORMAL "Colored" Bookmark folders... I mean good heavens!!!

I mean our current bookmark folders are just TERRIBLE...!

Anyone that does Graphics or Web Design (like me) have heart attacks looking at the text/folders/and icons being NO DIFFERENT from each other, having ZERO CONTRAST.

BOTH the Folder Icons and the "default" Site Icons in the Bookmarks should be "colored", having a color contrast between the Icons and the Text to be easier to see and read.

For example, compare the below images... One good, how the Folders SHOULD look, the other is terrible.

This is the CODE I found on the forum... Only problem however is folder icons in a "dropdown" folder aren't changed. One post I read they are in the browser "Engine" and can't be changed.

I don't understand the dev's... A great browser with this big of a messup.

::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { border: solid #000000d1; background-clip: padding-box; background-color: var(--colorBorderIntense); border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); } #browser.mac ::-webkit-scrollbar-track, #browser.simple-scrollbar ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background-color: #0074d7b0; } @import url('common.css'); svg.folder-icon path { d: path("M6.16,2.5H1.6A1.12,1.12,0,0,0,.5,3.63v8.75A1.12,1.12,0,0,0,1.6,13.5H14.4a1.12,1.12,0,0,0,1.1-1.12V5.76a1.19,1.19,0,0,0-1.1-1.23H7.76Z") !important; } /* CHANGING COLORS */ svg.folder-icon svg path { fill: rgb(255 192 0) !important; fill-opacity: 1 !important; stroke: rgb(0, 0, 0) !important; /* OUTLINE */ stroke-width: 1.0 !important; stroke-opacity: 1 !important; }

The good thing at least is with the above Code I don't have to "always" look at those terrible Folder Icons in the Bookmark Bar or sidebar.

Common Vivaldi Dev's, whoever's "personal preference" is not what's best for the MASSES.

This is like the nutball who messed up Windows 11 with their "personal folder theme" and worst Start Menu ever, even worse than 8's.

Oh, and BTW, for those who don't know, either create a Custom.css per HELP instructions or just add the above code to the common.css file at the bottom of that file each update.