@luetage I think the big problem is that some of the hotkeys used in the (Chromium) Devtools that developers have become accustomed to conflicts with some of Vivaldi's default ones. It's also confusing to some that what hotkeys are enabled depend on what has the current input focus; Vivaldi or Devtools.

Of course, the Chromium team are able to dictate the exact hotkeys that are available to make sure there are no conflicts. The Vivaldi team does not have this luxury as its users are free to choose whatever shortcuts we want. And since Devtools is still a part of the Chromium UI there is no way for Vivaldi to check for a conflict or override the default Chromium hotkeys.

The advantage Vivaldi gives us by the ability to set our own hotkeys by far outweighs the slight drawback of a couple of hotkey conflicts between the Chromium and Vivaldi UIs.

Anyway, if someone is a developer they are expected to be able to adapt to changing circumstances and change the settings according to their own preference