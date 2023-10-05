The moon phase mod shows a different icon for each moon phase in form of a command chain button and adds progress and name of the moon phase to the button title (hover). You can add it to any toolbar, the moon phase updates when first loaded and after each click on the button. This is a Javascript modification, basic installation instructions for Javascripts files available from here: official guide. Follow additional instructions below.

moon phase icon New Moon Waxing Crescent Moon Quarter Moon Waxing Gibbous Moon Full Moon Waning Gibbous Moon Last Quarter Moon Waning Crescent Moon

Start by creating a command chain in vivaldi://settings/qc , name it Moon Phase and add any command(s) you like. If you don’t know what to add yet, leave the default delay. Afterwards open the Toolbar Editor, select Command Chains from the dropdown and drag the button to the toolbar of your choice.

Create an SVG file and paste the code below. This file has to be loaded in vivaldi://settings/themes/ ⇒ themes ⇒ editor ⇒ icons in your currently active icon theme as replacement for the default Command Chain icon for the Moon Phase button. Alternatively you can load the file directly from Github.

moon-phase.svg

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="no"?> <svg viewBox="-14 -14 28 28" width="28" height="28" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs> <clipPath id="vm-hm-cut"> <rect id="vm-hm-mod" x="-8" y="-8" width="0" height="16"/> </clipPath> </defs> <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="7" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1.5"/> <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="5" clip-path="url(#vm-hm-cut)"/> </svg>

Then add the Javascript file to the application as usual. The mod uses the command chain identifier to load the current moon phase, therefore you need to inspect the UI, copy the ID for your own button out of the HTML and replace it with the existing ID in the file. Additionally you can set southern or northern hemisphere, depending on where you are located.

Finally restart Vivaldi and the mod should work as expected

moon-phase.js

// Moon Phase // version 2023.9.0 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/461432 // Displays the current moon phase as command chain button. Download the // moon-phase.svg file and load it in theme settings. Moon phase calculation // adapted from https://minkukel.com/en/various/calculating-moon-phase/ (function moonPhase() { const moon = { phases: [ ["New", 0, 1], ["Waxing Crescent", 1, 6.38264692644], ["First Quarter", 6.38264692644, 8.38264692644], ["Waxing Gibbous", 8.38264692644, 13.76529385288], ["Full", 13.76529385288, 15.76529385288], ["Waning Gibbous", 15.76529385288, 21.14794077932], ["Last Quarter", 21.14794077932, 23.14794077932], ["Waning Crescent", 23.14794077932, 28.53058770576], ["", 28.53058770576, 29.53058770576], ], phase: () => { const lunarcycle = 29.53058770576; const lunartime = lunarcycle * 86400; const unixtime = Math.round(Date.now() / 1000); const newmoon = 947182440; const diff = unixtime - newmoon; const mod = diff % lunartime; const frac = mod / lunartime; const age = frac * lunarcycle; for (let i = 0; i < moon.phases.length; i++) { if (age >= moon.phases[i][1] && age <= moon.phases[i][2]) { if (i === 8) i = 0; return { phase: i, name: moon.phases[i][0], progress: Math.trunc(frac * 100), }; } } }, }; function moonwatch(btn) { const lc = moon.phase(); let p = 0; if (hemisphere === "southern") { const pa = [0, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1]; p = pa[lc.phase]; } else p = lc.phase; const icon = [ [-8, 0], [2, 6], [0, 8], [-2, 10], [-8, 16], [-8, 10], [-8, 8], [-8, 6], ]; btn.title = `${lc.name} Moon ${lc.progress}%`; const mod = btn.querySelector("#vm-mp-mod"); mod.setAttribute("x", icon[p][0]); mod.setAttribute("width", icon[p][1]); } // EDIT START // choose your hemisphere (northern or southern) const hemisphere = "northern"; // command chain identifier (inspect UI and input your own) const command = "COMMAND_cln9yq818001n2v649xyaiird"; // EDIT END const conflate = (el) => { const send = () => moonwatch(el); send(); el.addEventListener("click", send); }; setTimeout(() => { const check = `.ToolbarButton-Button[name=${command}]`; const select = document.querySelector(check); if (select) conflate(select); }); let appendChild = Element.prototype.appendChild; Element.prototype.appendChild = function () { if (this.tagName === "BUTTON") { setTimeout( function () { if (this.name === command) conflate(this); }.bind(this, arguments[0]) ); } return appendChild.apply(this, arguments); }; })();

History