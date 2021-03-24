Close the Entire Tab Stack By Clicking or Ctrl-Clicking on the Close Button
There should be an option to close a tab stack by clicking the close button, instead of closing the top tab. There should also be an option to close a tab stack by ctrl clicking the close button, and clicking the close button will still close the top tab.
Pesala Ambassador
@code3 In my opinion a keyboard modifier to close the entire tab stack is the safest way to avoid mistakes.
Ctrl+Click to close the entire tab stack would work well, with single click still closing the first tab in the stack.
@Pesala Yes, I think what you said should be the default, but I think making closing everything the default should still be an option - especially since deleted tab stacks can still be recovered.
Click & HOLD on the close button for 300ms (1/3 seconds) to close entire stacked tab will work better, cuz it doesn't need keyboard (2 hands) & can give user time to cancel if provide a visual 3, 2, 1 countdown. Touch screen & mobile user will love this behavior.
@dude99 said in Close the Entire Tab Stack By Clicking or Ctrl-Clicking on the Close Button:
Click & HOLD on the close button for 300ms (1/3 seconds) to close entire stacked tab will work better, cuz it doesn't need keyboard (2 hands) & can give user time to cancel if provide a visual 3, 2, 1 countdown. Touch screen & mobile user will love this behavior.
Yes, that could be a great option as well. So:
- Ctrl+Click - Safest and (maybe) the Default
- Click and Hold - easier and still safe, should be default on mobile
- Click - less safe but you can always recover the tab stack in history
I also want a way to close a stack without having to scroll the drop-down list
@jseb Close tab stack is a menu entry. I don’t know why it isn’t available from quick commands. In any case the situation has changed since this topic has been created. Nowadays we can create a command chain and issue a »close stack« command from quick commands, with a mouse gesture, or a keyboard shortcut. You only need a chain with 2 ingredients:
- Select current tab
- Close tab
This will close the parent and therefore the whole stack.
@luetage No, closing the parent tab doesn't close the stack, only the parent tab. Then, the following tab in the stack become the main tab of the stack.
@jseb As long as you don’t try the command chain there is no point in arguing.
@pesala Yes, that would be PERFECT!
Pesala Ambassador
@luetage Command Chains are broken in the latest builds. Even the default command chains do not work properly.
@pesala Hmm, work for me. Might be a Windows issue.
Bump.
Would really like this as an option because I'm a chronic tab collector when I'm working on projects and once I'm done, it's easier to move the stack to a new window and then close that window? Which is a really obtuse way of going about that imho
I think clicking the "X" on the Top Level of the Stack should close all of them (maybe with a confirmation dialogue) instead of just the one. Right clicking and going down the menu is just too many clicks