Hello,

I would like to see a single toggle that selects from pre-defined privacy/security settings. The selection could be something like "default", maximum" and "custom" and its icon could appear next to the address bar or be part of the current "Content Blocker" icon. The "custom" selection for this would include saving all the users privacy related settings so they could carry over on a new install, etc. The icon would indicate the current privacy setting used and provide a means to open the settings page to update the custom privacy settings option. Even if it is not feasible for the "custom" privacy setting to save/carry-over, the privacy settings status indicated by the icon would remind you to update your settings if necessary (since if the custom settings don't carry over the indicator would read default).

I am getting really tired of having things like Web RTC re-enable after a Vivaldi update. If Vivaldi is going to have default settings that limit privacy in favor of usability (perfectly fine IMO), then they should show that status on the browser and make it easy to change. I can't tell you how often it gets forgotten to re-set privacy settings...

Thanks