✨ Pinned tabs for Vivaldi Android ✨
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Especially with small screens on a cell phone, it would be very advantageous to be able to pin the tabs.
To the Vivaldi team: Could you please add this feature to Vivaldi for Android?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
To Vivaldi developer team: Please make it possible to pin tabs in Vivaldi for Android
About tab pinning on mobile...
To save space in the tab row, having a square pin icon to the left of all the tabs, which acts as a dropdown menu for all pinned tabs, would be amazing. This browser already has so many good features though. I just don't want to accidentally delete a tab by accident on mobile (which is easy to do on a small screen). Multiple browser windows is good enough for now though, but I look forward to tab pinning on mobile.
Thanks for all your hard work! May the spaghetti code be tangle-free
sev7en Ambassador
Hello,
I guess the topic and request is the same.
I'd like to pin and keep locked several tabs and the desktop version... So far I have only that options...
papalpenguin
I would like to see this also added to the new Vivaldi for iOS would be amazing!
Tab (stack) pinning to the first or last position of the tab list would be enormously helpful!