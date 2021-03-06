After last problems with speed dial on home page I thought, that it would be useful to make small revolution (similar to open tab manager) in how this option looks like.

Traditional tile view (as I call it ) is present in almost every available browser.



Firefox is an example. Traditional "tiled" look.

But there is also a browser which has experimented a bit with the look of the start page (or new tab). And I mean a little forgotten (especially by its creators) Opera Neon. This browser, despite being a prototype and additionally abandoned since 2017 still looks very attractive and it should be the main as I call it signpost in what should look like at least start page and its speed dial.



Example Opera Neon. Looks beautiful doesn't it ?

Evolution of Neon concept

And here comes Vivaldi's chance to present in its browser personalization options for the start page being an evolution of the concept (called by me Neon from the name of the browser) presented by Opera. Of course I'm aware of the huge amount of work that will probably have to be put into the concept, design and implementation of such changes in the browser.

I propose to divide this into 2 phases so that the team can successively tackle this task without too much trouble.

Phase 1: One small step....

In this phase I would like the developers to focus on more customization options on the home screen by adding options such as icon size or shape selection e.g. round or triangular icons you could use favicons . But also the possibility to choose their shape in a simple editor. An example of how these options could look like would be aneroid Nova launcher which has this option implemented for system personalization.



Nova launcher and its option to personalize system icons.

Phase 2: but for the look huge.

After successful addition of the options from the first phase should be focused on adding the ability to freely arrange icons on the start page. Of course, I would add the option of combining icons in the "puzzle" or magnetic option speed dial icons so that you can combine and rotate the icons to create any shape to match the wallpaper elements.



Simple (I ask for your understanding :face_with_stuck-out_tongue: ) example how it would look like in the browser wallpaper after using the option of any arrangement of icons.

Summary.

I hope I managed to present well what I'm talking about, and I like the idea, which of course in the spirit of the whole Vivaldi will be an optional addition to personalization and will be added to our favorite browser.