In previous versions of Vivaldi (1.x) I could have several versions of the same page (a webmail provider inbox for example).

So one tab would have the page with last Tuesday's version (say with 10 emails) and I could have another tab with the same page with last Friday's version (say with 15 emails) and still another with the page an hour ago (with 20 emails). When I wished, I could just hit reload (on any of the tabs) and have the current version of the page (with 21 emails).

Since updating, when I click on the tab to look at my page it AUTOMATICALLY reloads the page... I can't look at the page from Tuesday or even an hour ago.

Hopefully there's a setting I can hit to correct this. I've looked a bit. No luck.

Hopefully I made that clear. Thanks for any help.

EDIT: Solved! Thanks everybody! TLDR version below: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57786/how-to-stop-page-reload-on-clicking-like-previous-versions/17#