How to stop page reload on clicking (like previous versions)
In previous versions of Vivaldi (1.x) I could have several versions of the same page (a webmail provider inbox for example).
So one tab would have the page with last Tuesday's version (say with 10 emails) and I could have another tab with the same page with last Friday's version (say with 15 emails) and still another with the page an hour ago (with 20 emails). When I wished, I could just hit reload (on any of the tabs) and have the current version of the page (with 21 emails).
Since updating, when I click on the tab to look at my page it AUTOMATICALLY reloads the page... I can't look at the page from Tuesday or even an hour ago.
Hopefully there's a setting I can hit to correct this. I've looked a bit. No luck.
Hopefully I made that clear. Thanks for any help.
EDIT: Solved! Thanks everybody! TLDR version below: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57786/how-to-stop-page-reload-on-clicking-like-previous-versions/17#
Someone else with the same problem, though theirs started longer ago:
At https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/7312/how-to-prevent-auto-reloading-of-pages/21?lang=en-US&page=2
"goedl Sep 30, 2020, 5:52 AM
...So to reiterate my wish:
Whenever I'm re-opening a tab I want to see the content of that webpage exactly in that state it was when I left the tab the last time regardless if the server made any updates to this page and even if the URL does not exist anymore. Only a manual reload should update the content.
This should work also across browser restarts.
This should certainly being just an option and while prefering it being then the default state of every tab it would be somehow OK for me if I need to set it manually on tabs."
mib2berlin Soprano
@mviva
Hi, I have no use for this but may you check "Lazy Load" in vivaldi://settings/general/
I have it disabled and the tabs are not reloading.
This sounds more like a feature request than an "Issue", may a mod can move it, if you like.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the reply. I tried unchecking all the "Lazy Load" boxes, still seems to be happening on various websites.
The reason I called it an issue is that it worked "properly" for years (yes I avoided upgrading Vivaldi that long) and since the "upgrade" it doesn't. I hoped that a setting had been changed, rather than a new behavior.
I only upgraded Vivaldi because the number of websites it was failing on became too high. I wonder if I should see if I can downgrade a few versions to get the best of both worlds?
What strikes me as odd is that the person at topic 7312 above was reporting it as far back as 2016... I guess my version could've been before that.
Thanks again
I'm going to post an another example of why I want the old behavior:
Let's take this Vivaldi Forum page I'm typing on right now, with the Old Behavior (OB) I could go to another page, copy some info, and come back to this page and paste it (90%+ of the time). With the New Behavior (NB) if I leave this page and copy info on another page when I come back this page may reload losing what I typed.
I'm not sure what triggers the reloads, because it isn't every time... It may be being away from a tab for a certain amount of time, or if Vivaldi detects the website changing the page...
But in any case it's driving me nuts. I'm going to play with Opera and Chrome (maybe some others) and see what they act like.
It just seems like there has GOT to be a setting that says don't change the page(s) until reload is pressed. My old Vivaldi acted that way.
Small piece of additional info: On both my old version and current version if I have a page that hasn't reloaded if I clone the tab it also shows the not reloaded page.
Looks like I was wrong: With the updated Vivaldi: If I clone a non reloaded tab and any tab of that page has reloaded (even if the one I'm cloning hasn't reloaded) I get the reloaded version. So the "Clone Tab" function, no longer actually clones the tab, it just pulls up a version of the webpage it likes. Another issue I guess.
The posting editor's Strikethrough doesn't seem to work on the below; nor is html strike. In any case problem NOT solved. It's back at it again!
~~ <strike> I think you might have come up with a solution. Or perhaps my semirandom changes did. What I did that seemed to make a difference in the changes taking effect is restart Vivaldi more than once... I recall from several years ago that some changes seemed to require that.
I went ahead and restarted my computer as well on the last restart, perhaps that did it.
In any case so far (knock on wood) it's working "properly".
I'll try and document my settings here for folks when I get around to it.</strike> ~~
Back to doing it again!
Thanks for the help!
@mviva If your computer is low on available memory, Chromium based browsers will hibernate tabs that haven't been visited in awhile to help conserve the limited memory and allow better performance.
How much memory does your device have? And how many tabs do you usually keep open? Because having not too much RAM and leaving 100s of tabs open can make this sort of issue occur.
@nomadic said in How to stop page reload on clicking (like previous versions):
It says "4.00 GB (3.70 GB usable)"
It's an Intel Core I7-5600U ThinkPad. Win 10 Pro 64 bit. If that helps.
I keep quite a few tabs open, 120 give or take. Not as high as 200 (at any point) with new version.
Any idea why the old version wouldn't have displayed this behavior? At least as many (actually probably quite a few more at times, maybe 225?) tabs open with it. It (old version) also didn't have the mouse pointer lag (that various folks report with latest updates) that happens with this one.
In any case: Do you know of any way to override this? Tell it to just eat RAM? Overall (slight) slowing would be preferable to this erase page reload pain.
Thanks for pointing this out... Whole new area of consideration for the problem.... hmmm, maybe I could mess with cache size or something.
legobuilder26
@mviva There are some extensions in the Chrome Web Store that will do the job. Alternatively you can set a specific tab not to auto reload at
chrome://discards
I'll check on extensions. Any particular extension you'd recommend?
Also could you point me at documentation for chrome://discards ? The graph part of it looked fascinating and totally useless.
Thanks
legobuilder26
@mviva on the discards tab, there is an "auto discardable" column
In terms of extensions, you could use this one: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/disable-automatic-tab-dis/dnhngfnfolbmhgealdpolmhimnoliiok
@legobuilder26
Thanks for the info
I went through and applied it to several tabs manually... I think that did it! I hope, knock on wood, so far.
I looked at that extension... It slightly worries me that it applies it to every tab with no configuration. Since Vivaldi / Chrome isn't set up for that, I'm slightly concerned it'll freeze it up. Not too big a deal I suppose, since I could disable the extension and (if needed) go through and manually reset the toggles. Maybe when I have some spare time to play with it.
But in any case, the manual method (while cumbersome) seems to be the solution which means I can go back to my normal work flow on the tabs I apply it to.
Now I should probably figure out if I should turn back on Lazy Load and / or correct the other settings I fiddled with... Something seems to be causing tabs (especially cloned tabs) to show up in weird order instead of what they're set to.
I guess I should put in a feature request to make the "Auto Discardable toggle" a context menu item, or at least a setting.
Once again thanks! I don't think I would have found the Discards without help.
@mviva said in How to stop page reload on clicking (like previous versions):
I guess I should put in a feature request to make the "Auto Discardable toggle" a context menu item, or at least a setting.
In the related request someone also asked for a selective choose.
-
I applied the extension above "Disable automatic tab discarding". No problems so far.
Somewhat disturbingly the "mouse pointer lag" that has been reported in various topics has actually improved with this extension active. In other words, the browser is faster with it on. I think that means something is pretty darn wrong with Vivaldi somehow... But that's for another Topic/Thread.
I'll update here if any problems show up. But since I prefer to hit reload on pretty much any page rather than have it do it when I click on it, and that seems to be the result of the extension. I'm thinking that (barring problems) I'll just leave the extension on.
If I get around to it, I'm going to summarize all of the above (problem, solution, reasoning) in one post... Post it here and then if I figure out the right place (haven't looked if there's a specific spot for solutions) I'll try to put it there.
But, bottom line: The answer to "How to stop page reload on clicking?" Is to toggle that tabs "Auto Discardable" to off in vivaldi://discards either manually or with an extension. None of the other settings mentioned above helped.
Is there a solution that doesn't require an extension? This issue is really bothering me.
@ladeira42 try to uncheck the memory save at
chrome://settings/performanceand add your sites if still doesn't work.
I rarely experienced any sort of hibernation
@Hadden89
Legend !!!!