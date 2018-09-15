@IWSBHT said in Option to disable tab hibernation:

junk no one asked for

That's your opinion, and you probably don't need it, while it's a much needed feature by many considering how much memory today's browser consume per process. Not everyone have so much RAM on their PCs.

Although, I agree with you that tabs should not hibernate when there is no need, maybe a percentage of free memory should be checked before it has to start hibernating tabs.

Maybe it's a bug that needs to be reported, have you done that already?

File/Help/Report a bug

EDIT: Ok, as seen on another thread, seems like the flags

chrome://flags/#automatic-tab-discarding

chrome://flags/#proactive-tab-freeze-and-discard

are not present anymore in Chromium and just by googling seems a lot of people are complaining about this.