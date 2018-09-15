Option to disable tab hibernation
I would like an option in the Settings to disable tab hibernation. I know its purpose, but for me, it has more drawbacks than benefits.
Use case: I prefer to keep a few pinned tabs open in the background, instead of using them as web panels. Since these pages are IM and/or social media services, I like to rely on their notifications, either on the favicon badge or the popup. But these won't work, if the browser hibernates them on its own.
//EDIT: 22/5/23: It seems we can access it from flags again:
It has sense. Only a warning should be present: "with hibernation off -- the browser will consume more RAM/CPU".
(This is the reason why chromium now enforce the hibernation -- and yes, I also dislike the new behaviour).
@hadden89
I am aware of the reasons behind this feature in Chromium, and it's a good one in most cases, but if someone has a more powerful PC, it should not be a problem to keep a few tabs in the memory.
@nekomajin The warning is just for most users which may not aware that "hibernation = off" would mean more ram/cpu usage.
QuHno Translator
@nekomajin Settings > Startup > [x} Always load pinned tabs
doesn't do the trick for you?
A Former User
@quhno AFAIK this only loads pinned tabs on startup and then they can be hibernated.
QuHno Translator
@potmeklecbohdan yes, you are right.
kingsteved
I would like to see some more options here.
Disable - No hibernation at all
Enable - Automatic everywhere
Selective - Automatic, but option to prevent selected tabs hibernation
While working I routinely have many tabs open but some are higher priority and having those hibernate cause them to reload and I lose my work or place on the page.
Even the ability to whitelist sites that I don't want to hibernate would be very useful.
For now I disable feature altogether which is bad for performance.
Since Vivaldi 2.6 the Auto tab discarding flag is missing I'm guessing it's because of chromium update. I had it disabled on purpose because i hate when a page reload after few minutes of inactivity. So can you guys please bring it back.
mib2berlin
@IWSBHT
Vivaldi never hibernate my tabs, no need to change any flags.
Check with private window to except extensions or try to use a new profile for testing.
Cheers, mib
@IWSBHT said in Option to disable tab hibernation:
junk no one asked for
That's your opinion, and you probably don't need it, while it's a much needed feature by many considering how much memory today's browser consume per process. Not everyone have so much RAM on their PCs.
Although, I agree with you that tabs should not hibernate when there is no need, maybe a percentage of free memory should be checked before it has to start hibernating tabs.
Maybe it's a bug that needs to be reported, have you done that already?
File/Help/Report a bug
EDIT: Ok, as seen on another thread, seems like the flags
chrome://flags/#automatic-tab-discarding
chrome://flags/#proactive-tab-freeze-and-discard
are not present anymore in Chromium and just by googling seems a lot of people are complaining about this.
@iAN-CooG I see.
So, now chromium always decide if/when hibernate?
This make the request even more important: an option to prevent (chromium) tab hibernation and a custom % value as you said.
For performance reasons, tab hibernation should be kept on by default. (And maybe disabled if PC specs allow it).
I tested with latest Vivaldi version (2.9.1705.30) with two extensions:
for disabling "Automatic tab discarding" on chromium 75+ https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/disable-automatic-tab-dis/dnhngfnfolbmhgealdpolmhimnoliiok
and for tab controlling (hibernation) https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/the-great-suspender/klbibkeccnjlkjkiokjodocebajanakg
100% working. (you need two extensions).
Plus tested with latest Vivaldi version + Disable automate Discarding + Auto tab Discard (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/auto-tab-discard/jhnleheckmknfcgijgkadoemagpecfol) - not works.
"Disable automatic tab Discarding (DatD)" breaks "Auto tab Discard (AtD)". Without DatD, AtD works, but default "Automatic tab discarding" of chromium 75 will be active.
Now we have two working ways (if we wanna have disabled "Automatic tab discarding"):
- Use 1560.4 version of Vivaldi (or lesser)
- Or use two extensions - "Disable automatic tab Discarding" (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/disable-automatic-tab-dis/dnhngfnfolbmhgealdpolmhimnoliiok) and The great Suspender (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/the-great-suspender/klbibkeccnjlkjkiokjodocebajanakg).
You can test DatD with other hibernating-extensions, maybe they will work (for example, The Great Discarder (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/the-great-discarder/jlipbpadkjcklpeiajndiijbeieicbdh)).
P.S
Good helper with testing is vivaldi://discards
It gives a lot info
mib2berlin
@Jazzef said in Option to disable tab hibernation:
vivaldi://discards
Hi, interesting, as I wrote in the other thread Vivaldi does not hibernate my tabs.
Tested on i7 laptop with 8 GB with Linux and 20-30 tabs and workstation Windows 10 16 GB and 30-40 tabs over 20-30 minutes.
Your OS does memory management all the time, load in RAM unload and so forth.
I am all for a setting for it but it does not help if you have only 4 GB RAM and 50 tabs open.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Vivaldi 2.9.1719.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Crimsonshade
@Jazzef Thank you for this info! I actually already used The Great Suspender (because I wanted finer-grained control over when and what tabs Vivaldi can suspend); and had wondered why the add-on had suddenly become so unreliable. I've now installed DatD as well, and will keep an eye on whether it resolves my issues.
Would also prefer not to be having to reload tabs all the time, especially for usage during a trip or when offline.
@jumpsq That's another request and yeah, we need a addon to do that, too...
I want to create a new thread, but it has everything to do with this thread.
I found the same solution @Jazzef spoke of: vivaldi://discards to toggle the auto discard.
I was wondering if the toggle from the above, can be added to the tab menu. That way one can select specific tabs to remain loaded.
-
Google meet keeps hibernating so the meeting would stop after a few minutes. Is there some option to prevent some sites from hibernating like in Microsoft Edge.
-
Need that kind of feature, just to select which tabs have not to hibernate.
Some tabs have dynamic data, and hibernate does not put it on hold, but simply reload the tab. So if you were on a page with dynamic data, you'll lose everything, and that's very boring.
Edge allows users to prevents domains from hibernate, Vivaldi should propose the same trick.