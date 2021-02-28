Inspect is tucked away into a submenu
Ever since the latest update the right menu is broken. I'm a developer and regularly use the Inspect from the right click. Like all the time. Now it's tucked into a submenu, how can I bring it back? Who uses "Validate" and "View Page Source" anyway? I tried searching the settings for a setting like "menu" or "developer" but I get
TypeError: Cannot read property 'length' of null at Hr.renderwhen typing something.
@Firsh You can change the menu in
vivaldi://settings/appearance/. Another option is to set a keyboard shortcut for both DevTools Element Inspector and DevTools Console. But yeah, “Inspect” itself should be available as separate Context Command. You can write a feature request for it.
You can right click the developers tools menu in the settings > appearance > context menu customizer and disable the "show in folder" option.
I filled a bug about this and there is already a plan to make the menu fully customisable, eg to get rid of the validate item.
@Firsh This is available in the latest snapshot as separate context command in menu customization.
This definitely sucks for me as well as a developer. I was about to have to switch browsers again until I found this post. It doesn't really go into detail how to actually move the Inspect menu item back from under Developer Tools and since I haven't edited menus before it wasn't super simple to figure out (although I did just wake up and haven't finished my tea yet) and I imagine a lot of people will have an issue with this.
It would be really great if it was just not moved in the first place or maybe if you have to have it then just add an option to move everything to the Developer Tools submenu and have that entire menu disabled by default or at least on existing profiles instead of moving everything where it's too tedious to get at constantly. I actually thought it was completely removed at first and was so confused and thought maybe I was actually still dreaming but then realized there was a Developer Tools menu there.
To fix it you have to go Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization drop down > click each option under Web Page such as Audio and Video, Image, etc. > Select Context Commands on the right window that appears. Then drag Inspect from there to the window on the left where you want it. I put mine at the very bottom where it's always been and feels right for me. It seems to save immediately so you can just close the settings window when you're done.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/customize-menus-in-vivaldi-browser/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
@ryvix Editing menus is for advanced users, I wouldn’t expect many people to actually use the feature. As a side note, using the right click menu for inspect might be what most people do, but it’s slow in my opinion. Setting a keyboard shortcut for Element Inspector (e.g.
ctrl-i) will open DevTools in Element Picker mode directly, which is really helpful and straightforward.
Good thing I found this thread, since 3.7 apparently decided to do away with several "open image" options in the context menu.
@ryvix Thanks! This was driving me nuts and the menu editing wasn't clear on how to accomplish this.
@luetage Is it possible to set a shortcut directly to the Element Picker mode in dev tools? I haven't been able to figure out how.
I have found two shortcuts in the menus, but none of them do exactly that.
When I right click the page, the context menu has an option "Inspect (CTRL+SHIFT+I)"
CTRL+SHIFT+I opens the dev tools in whatever tab I was in previously, it does not select the element selector.
If I have dev tools open and hover over the element selector button (top left), it says "Select an element in the page to inspect it CTRL+SHIFT+C"
CTRL+SHIFT+C creates a new note in Vivaldi, so I guess that help text is from Chrome, and not applicable to Vivaldi.
Open
vivaldi://settings/keyboardand set the shortcut for “toggle developer tools,” this will open in picker mode.