This definitely sucks for me as well as a developer. I was about to have to switch browsers again until I found this post. It doesn't really go into detail how to actually move the Inspect menu item back from under Developer Tools and since I haven't edited menus before it wasn't super simple to figure out (although I did just wake up and haven't finished my tea yet) and I imagine a lot of people will have an issue with this.

It would be really great if it was just not moved in the first place or maybe if you have to have it then just add an option to move everything to the Developer Tools submenu and have that entire menu disabled by default or at least on existing profiles instead of moving everything where it's too tedious to get at constantly. I actually thought it was completely removed at first and was so confused and thought maybe I was actually still dreaming but then realized there was a Developer Tools menu there.

To fix it you have to go Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization drop down > click each option under Web Page such as Audio and Video, Image, etc. > Select Context Commands on the right window that appears. Then drag Inspect from there to the window on the left where you want it. I put mine at the very bottom where it's always been and feels right for me. It seems to save immediately so you can just close the settings window when you're done.

https://vivaldi.com/blog/customize-menus-in-vivaldi-browser/

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/