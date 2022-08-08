What?

This mod will add a box to select a search engine in the dropdown when searching in the address bar.

Demo

Installation

You can learn how to install here.

Javascript:

/* * Choose Search engine in Address bar * Written by Tam710562 */ (function () { 'use strict'; const gnoh = { generateUUID: function (ids) { let d = Date.now() + performance.now(); let r; const id = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-4xxx-yxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx'.replace(/[xy]/g, function (c) { r = (d + Math.random() * 16) % 16 | 0; d = Math.floor(d / 16); return (c === 'x' ? r : (r & 0x3 | 0x8)).toString(16); }); if (Array.isArray(ids) && ids.includes(id)) { return this.generateUUID(ids); } return id; }, addStyle: function (css, id, isNotMin) { this.styles = this.styles || {}; if (Array.isArray(css)) { css = css.join(isNotMin === true ? '

' : ''); } id = id || this.generateUUID(Object.keys(this.styles)); this.styles[id] = this.createElement('style', { html: css || '', 'data-id': id }, document.head); return this.styles[id]; }, encode: { regex: function (str) { return !str ? str : str.replace(/[-\/\\^$*+?.()|[]{}]/g, '\\$&'); } }, createElement: function (tagName, attribute, parent, inner, options) { if (typeof tagName === 'undefined') { return; } if (typeof options === 'undefined') { options = {}; } if (typeof options.isPrepend === 'undefined') { options.isPrepend = false; } const el = document.createElement(tagName); if (!!attribute && typeof attribute === 'object') { for (const key in attribute) { if (key === 'text') { el.textContent = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'html') { el.innerHTML = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'style' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const css in attribute.style) { el.style.setProperty(css, attribute.style[css]); } } else if (key === 'events' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const event in attribute.events) { if (typeof attribute.events[event] === 'function') { el.addEventListener(event, attribute.events[event]); } } } else if (typeof el[key] !== 'undefined') { el[key] = attribute[key]; } else { if (typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { attribute[key] = JSON.stringify(attribute[key]); } el.setAttribute(key, attribute[key]); } } } if (!!inner) { if (!Array.isArray(inner)) { inner = [inner]; } for (let i = 0; i < inner.length; i++) { if (inner[i].nodeName) { el.append(inner[i]); } else { el.append(this.createElementFromHTML(inner[i])); } } } if (typeof parent === 'string') { parent = document.querySelector(parent); } if (!!parent) { if (options.isPrepend) { parent.prepend(el); } else { parent.append(el); } } return el; }, createElementFromHTML: function (html) { return this.createElement('template', { html: (html || '').trim() }).content; }, observeDOM: function (obj, callback, config) { const obs = new MutationObserver(function (mutations, observer) { if (config) { callback(mutations, observer); } else { if (mutations[0].addedNodes.length || mutations[0].removedNodes.length) { callback(mutations, observer); } } }); obs.observe(obj, config || { childList: true, subtree: true }); }, override: function (obj, functionName, callback, conditon, runbefore) { this._overrides = this._overrides || {}; let subKey = ''; try { if (obj.ownerDocument === document) { this._overrides._elements = this._overrides._elements || []; const element = this._overrides._elements.find(function (item) { return item.element === obj; }); let id; if (element) { id = element.id; } else { id = this.generateUUID(this._overrides._elements.map(function (item) { return item.id; })); this._overrides._elements.push({ element: obj, id: id }); } subKey = '_' + id; } } catch (e) { } const key = functionName + '_' + obj.constructor.name + subKey; if (!this._overrides[key]) { this._overrides[key] = []; obj[functionName] = (function (_super) { return function () { let result; let conditon = true; for (let i = 0; i < gnoh._overrides[key].length; i++) { conditon = conditon && (typeof gnoh._overrides[key][i].conditon !== 'function' && gnoh._overrides[key][i].conditon !== false || typeof gnoh._overrides[key][i].conditon === 'function' && !!gnoh._overrides[key][i].conditon.apply(this, arguments)); if (conditon === false) { continue; } if (gnoh._overrides[key][i].runbefore === true) { gnoh._overrides[key][i].callback.apply(this, arguments); } } if (conditon) { result = _super.apply(this, arguments); } for (let i = 0; i < gnoh._overrides[key].length; i++) { if (gnoh._overrides[key][i].runbefore !== true) { const args = Array.from(arguments); args.push(result); gnoh._overrides[key][i].callback.apply(this, args); } } return result; }; })(obj[functionName]); } this._overrides[key].push({ callback: callback, conditon: conditon, runbefore: runbefore }); return key; }, getReactPropsKey: function (element) { if (!this.reactPropsKey) { if (!element) { element = document.getElementById('browser'); } else if (typeof element === 'string') { element = document.querySelector(element); } if (!element || element.ownerDocument !== document) { return; } this.reactPropsKey = Object.keys(element).find(function (key) { return key.startsWith('__reactProps'); }); } return this.reactPropsKey; } }; gnoh.addStyle([ '.UrlBar-AddressField .OmniDropdown .search-engines-in-address-bar { position: sticky; top: 0; right: 0; left: 0; background: var(--colorBg); height: 32px; box-shadow: 0px -1px var(--colorBorder) inset; z-index: 1; }', '.UrlBar-AddressField .OmniDropdown .search-engines-in-address-bar button { background: transparent; border: 0; width: 32px; height: 32px; border-radius: 0; display: inline-flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; border: 1px solid transparent; }', '.UrlBar-AddressField .OmniDropdown .search-engines-in-address-bar button:hover { background-color: var(--colorFgAlpha); }', '.UrlBar-AddressField .OmniDropdown .search-engines-in-address-bar button.active { background: var(--colorBgIntense); border-left-color: var(--colorBorder); border-right-color: var(--colorBorder); border-top-color: var(--colorBorder); }', '.UrlBar-AddressField .OmniDropdown .search-engines-in-address-bar button.disabled { pointer-events: none; }', '.UrlBar-AddressField .OmniDropdown .search-engines-in-address-bar button:first-child { border-left-color: transparent; }' ], 'search-engines-in-address-bar'); const settings = { oneClick: false, searchEngines: { default: undefined, defaultPrivate: undefined, engines: {} }, }; const pattern = { searchEngines: undefined }; let searchEngineButtons; let reactPropsKey; function createPatternSearchEngines(searchEngineCollection) { settings.searchEngines = { default: undefined, defaultPrivate: undefined, engines: {} }; pattern.searchEngines = undefined; if (searchEngineCollection.length > 0) { const regKeywords = []; searchEngineCollection.forEach(function (engine) { settings.searchEngines.engines[engine.keyword] = engine; regKeywords.push(gnoh.encode.regex(engine.keyword)); }); pattern.searchEngines = new RegExp('^(' + regKeywords.join('|') + ')\\s(.*)', 'i'); } } vivaldi.searchEngines.getTemplateUrls().then(function (res) { createPatternSearchEngines(res.templateUrls); }); vivaldi.searchEngines.onTemplateUrlsChanged.addListener(function () { vivaldi.searchEngines.getTemplateUrls().then(function (res) { createPatternSearchEngines(res.templateUrls); }); }); function createSearchEnginesInAddressBar(omniDropdown) { const searchEnginesInAddressBar = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'search-engines-in-address-bar' }, omniDropdown, null, { isPrepend: true }); const addressfieldEl = document.querySelector('input[type="text"].url.vivaldi-addressfield'); searchEngineButtons = []; Object.values(settings.searchEngines.engines).forEach(function (engine) { const searchEngineButton = gnoh.createElement('button', { class: 'search-engine-button', title: engine.keyword + ' : ' + engine.name, events: { mousedown: function (event) { event.preventDefault(); event.stopPropagation(); if (!addressfieldEl) { return; } const match = addressfieldEl.value.match(pattern.searchEngines); let value = ''; if (match) { if (match[1] === engine.keyword && !settings.oneClick) { return; } value = engine.keyword + ' ' + match[2]; } else { value = engine.keyword + ' ' + addressfieldEl.value; } if (settings.oneClick) { gnoh.observeDOM(addressfieldEl, function (mutations, observer) { addressfieldEl[reactPropsKey].onKeyDown(new KeyboardEvent('keydown', { key: 'Enter', metaKey: true })); observer.disconnect(); }, { attributeFilter: ['value'] }); addressfieldEl[reactPropsKey].onChange({ currentTarget: { value: value } }); } else { addressfieldEl[reactPropsKey].onChange({ currentTarget: { value: value } }); setActiveSearchEngineButton(engine.keyword); } } } }, searchEnginesInAddressBar); const icon = engine.faviconUrl.startsWith('data:image') ? engine.faviconUrl : 'chrome://favicon/size/16@1x/iconurl/' + engine.faviconUrl + ' 1x,chrome://favicon/size/16@2x/iconurl/' + engine.faviconUrl + ' 2x'; const searchEngineIcon = gnoh.createElement('img', { class: 'search-engine-icon', srcset: icon, width: 16, height: 16 }, searchEngineButton); searchEngineButtons.push({ keyword: engine.keyword, element: searchEngineButton }); }); const removeSearchEngineButton = gnoh.createElement('button', { class: 'remove-search-engine-button', events: { mousedown: function (event) { event.preventDefault(); event.stopPropagation(); if (!addressfieldEl) { return; } const match = addressfieldEl.value.match(pattern.searchEngines); let value = ''; if (match) { value = match[2]; addressfieldEl[reactPropsKey].onChange({ currentTarget: { value: value } }); setActiveSearchEngineButton(''); } } } }, searchEnginesInAddressBar, '<svg style="width:16px; height:16px" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path fill="currentColor" d="M12,2C17.53,2 22,6.47 22,12C22,17.53 17.53,22 12,22C6.47,22 2,17.53 2,12C2,6.47 6.47,2 12,2M15.59,7L12,10.59L8.41,7L7,8.41L10.59,12L7,15.59L8.41,17L12,13.41L15.59,17L17,15.59L13.41,12L17,8.41L15.59,7Z"/></svg>'); searchEngineButtons.push({ keyword: '', element: removeSearchEngineButton }); const match = addressfieldEl.value.match(pattern.searchEngines); setActiveSearchEngineButton(match ? match[1] : ''); if (!addressfieldEl.dataset.searchEnginesInAddressBar) { addressfieldEl.dataset.searchEnginesInAddressBar = ''; addressfieldEl.addEventListener('input', function (e) { const match = e.target.value.match(pattern.searchEngines); setActiveSearchEngineButton(match ? match[1] : ''); }); } } function setActiveSearchEngineButton(keyword) { searchEngineButtons.forEach(function (seb) { if (seb.keyword === keyword) { seb.element.classList.add('active'); if (!settings.oneClick) { seb.element.classList.add('disabled'); } } else { seb.element.classList.remove('active'); if (!settings.oneClick) { seb.element.classList.remove('disabled'); } } }); } gnoh.override(HTMLDivElement.prototype, 'appendChild', function (element) { reactPropsKey = gnoh.getReactPropsKey(this); if (this[reactPropsKey] && this[reactPropsKey].className === 'observer' && element[reactPropsKey] && element[reactPropsKey].className.indexOf('OmniDropdown') > -1) { createSearchEnginesInAddressBar(element) } }); })();

Changelog

25/02/2021

Create the first version.

Add oneClick setting and Fix CSS errors

23/07/2021

Fix the error for Vivaldi Snapshot 4.1.2339.3

29/03/2022

Fix the error for Vivaldi Snapshot 5.2.2623.3

05/06/2022

Fix the bug that the search engine icon could not be displayed

08/08/2022