Good evening,

I just recently discovered the Mail panel feature in the vivaldi://experiments section and so I wired up my Vivaldi email - I think - to display my emails in-browser...quite confused about the whole ordeal because I'm not seeing my emails in the browser window itself ; in the settings it claims I've made an IMAP verified connection, yet, I'm not seeing any emails from an unemptied inbox.

Mail "panel" is also in the status bar which is fine but I'm not sure if it works or if it's supposed to be there because the keyboard shortcut I've assigned doesn't activate the "panel"

I'm hoping to get this resolved. Thanks!