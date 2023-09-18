Edit: Had some time to think about it, and I think it could probably be done in an easier way using stuff similar to the CSS for multi line tabs. Could also use percentages for widths to avoid all the media query nonsense.

@elesands Yeah, that is an issue. Maybe something like this could be used. It obviously wouldn't scale well to large numbers of tabs, but as long as you don't go overboard on the number of tabs it should work.

I wrote the above text, but then my curiosity got the better of me. I deviated from the original design intent a bit and ended up with something more along the lines of this: Make tabs span to full width

Here is the result I got:

Looks great, right? And all it took was about 120 lines of code! Well... not really...

I cheated a bit. I used SCSS instead of CSS . Those 120 lines generate just under 6500 lines of CSS , so we can call this more academic rather than something that should actually be used, but it does work.

The worst part was the way I determined the window width. There is probably a better way to do it, but my "solution" was to use media queries going through each pixel size from the minimum window width to the width of my screen.

Like so: ... @media screen and (min-width: 1320px) { .tab-strip { --screenWidth: 1320; } } @media screen and (min-width: 1321px) { .tab-strip { --screenWidth: 1321; } } ...

Here is the complete SCSS (I am not including the generated CSS for what I assume are obvious reasons):

// update screen size $minVivaldiWidth: 500; $maxVivaldiWidth: 1536; // your screen width @for $i from $minVivaldiWidth through $maxVivaldiWidth { @media screen and (min-width: #{$i}px) { .tab-strip { --screenWidth: #{$i}; } } } /* Webview Container */ #webview-container { order: -2 !important; margin-top: 34px !important; } /* Panels Container */ #panels-container { order: -3 !important; margin-top: 34px !important; } /* Tabs Tabbar Container */ #tabs-tabbar-container.left { flex-direction: unset !important; flex: none !important; padding: 0 !important; /* Height needs to be set to at least 3px more than Tab Height */ height: 33px !important; width: 100% !important; order: 1 !important; margin-left: -100% !important; /* Not really necessary */ z-index: 1 !important; /* enables horizonal scrolling */ /* Overlay puts the scrollbar over the tabs/ Scroll puts the scrollbar under the tabs */ overflow-x: overlay !important; } /* Tabs Tabbar Container Scrollbar */ /* Use [Ctrl] + Mouse Wheel */ /* Otherwise remove to display the default scrollbar */ #tabs-tabbar-container.left::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none !important; } /* Tabs Container */ #tabs-container.left { flex: 1 1 auto !important; flex-direction: unset !important; } /* Tabs Container Resize */ #tabs-container.left .resize { flex-direction: unset !important; max-height: unset !important; overflow-x: unset !important; overflow-y: unset !important; } /* Tab Strip "Bottom" Toolbar */ /* This contains the New Tab Button */ #tabs-container.left .tab-strip .toolbar.toolbar-tabbar.toolbar-large.tab-position { right: 0px; top: 3px; } .newtab { left: unset !important; top: unset !important; } /* Slidebar Button */ /* No tab slider */ .left button.SlideBar.SlideBar--FullHeight { display: none !important; } /* Position the tab close button */ .tab-position .tab .close { display: flex; visibility: hidden; } .tab-position .tab:hover .close { visibility: visible; } /* center tab title */ .tab-position .tab .title { flex: unset; margin: 0 auto; padding: 0 10px; } .tab-strip { --spaceForNewTabTrashSync: calc(28 * 2); --normalTabWidth: 180; } // give tabs a width that fits screen @for $i from 2 through 31 { .tab-strip > span:first-child:nth-last-child(#{$i}), .tab-strip > span:first-child:nth-last-child(#{$i}) ~ span { --newWidth: calc((var(--screenWidth) - var(--spaceForNewTabTrashSync)) / #{$i - 1}); } } /* Tab Position */ .left span .tab-position { max-height: 30px !important; height: 30px !important; --Height: 30px !important; --Width: calc(1px * var(--newWidth)) !important; --PositionX: calc(var(--PositionY) * (var(--newWidth) / 30)) !important; transform: translateX(var(--PositionX)) translateY(0px) !important; bottom: 1px !important; } /* Tab */ /* Default Tab Height is 30px */ .left .tab { max-height: 30px !important; height: 30px !important; }

I only made it work for a maximum of 30 tabs to keep the length of the CSS reasonable from taking all the storage space on my laptop. The screen size can be set at the top of the file with the variable $maxVivaldiWidth .

This is the first real time I used SCSS and I am far from an expert as CSS, so I am sure someone else could make a better solution. This was just something I threw together late at night, so only view it as a wacky experiment by a sleep deprived novice.