Pin website to taskbar
-
Is it possible to pin a website to the taskbar and if so then how?
-
@robgr Not in Windows 10 so far as I know.
-
stardepp Translator
@robgr You can only do that with Microsoft Edge.
-
dandeancook
Old post but still a new thing.
Both Edge and Chrome allow pinning any web app, website to taskbar.
Vivaldi is supposed to be feature-packed
This feature is crucial, in my opinions, a lot of web apps can be as powerful as apps and people use a lot of them.
Should this feature be in the Roadmap please?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@robgr One can pin a Window to the taskbar, so just open the website in a new window.
-
dandeancook
But Chrome & Edge allow pinning with the favicon of the websites, web apps.