Create RSS feed from instagram
Create RSS feed from instagram
derDay
is that even technically possible? because insta don't offers the option for feeds. and how does it work, if you are not logged in/have no account?
@derDay technically you could attempt to either plug into their communication or scrape the data, but neither of those would be welcome in piece of software that wants to grow, not be shut down by legal team
@el3ctron If you want to have a feed from Instagram, you can use the Feedbro extension:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa
You can also create Facebook, Youtube and many other feeds with Feedbro.
