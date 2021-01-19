This one feels like a no-brainer, but I couldn't find this in the forum archives.

I'd like to see a togglable quiet mode where the tabs remain active, but all notifications are put on hold, and maybe even all background tabs muted. Something in a similar vein as the recently-introduced break mode, but without completely locking out of the browser.

One use case might be streaming, or any other screen capture – when you want to record your screen without notifications from calendars, facebooks, twitters, and other attention hogs popping up, but still have the ability to use the browser (without having to spawn a completely separate session).