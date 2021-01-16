@pesala said in Home and End keys in the Search Bar:

it works as designed. Home goes to the first in the list of suggestions.

Oh really? And it became designed this way in the mid of 2020, cause it worked differently for years before?

Then I really want to ask, why it doesn't work the same way in the address bar? In address bar you CAN open the list of previously typed history, use cursor up/down to navigate the list, and home/end by some reason DOES NOT jump to the beginning/end of the list overwriting everything you've typed - instead it just moves the cursor on the current line. As it was expected. And the same is expected for search bar. But the search bar works differently by some unknown reason.

So, maybe vivaldi should be more consistent and have home/end jump the list and overwrite user input in the address bar too, just like in the search bar? But I suppose this will never happen cause it will make way more people angry.

@pesala said in Home and End keys in the Search Bar:

Probably closed

"Probably". Exactly this makes the bugreport system really flawed. I'm not even waiting for somebody to write a meaningful comments when the bugreport was closed - why the heck a user can't get a simple autogenerated reply about his report was rejected? Why we need to guess and ask other people to waste their time checking bug statuses? Actually the logic of this whole system looks like a nonsense.

@underscoreglook said in Home and End keys in the Search Bar:

It is driving me insane, because I basically can't edit any search term, I have to delete everything and retype everything.

Completely agree. Actually if we want to edit something in a beginning of a suggestion, we have to either use left/right arrows to sloooooowly move the cursor, or use SHIFT+home/end and then press arrow once - 3 keys instead of 1. Not saying about we need to actually REMEMBER to do that, cause search bar in vivaldi is the only place where home/end works unexpectedly - in all other apps (and even other inputs in vivaldi!) you can use just home/end without a second thought, but when you do it here - you're almost always like "OH HELL IT JUMPED AGAIN!!"