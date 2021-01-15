Some websites will redirect or change a typed in URL while the page is loading. This is problematic when using the "Add to home screen" feature which appears to automatically grab the current URL of the loaded page instead of the one you typed in, which may now have additional parameters on it or removed parameters you added when you typed in the URL of the page.

My use case: I want to pass in basic http authentication credentials to my home screen shortcut so I don't have to log in every time I launch it. These are in my typed in URL, but once the page loads they are stripped from the URL. Example: http://username:[email protected]

Proposal: Add an additional text field to modify the URL on the dialog box that pops up when adding to home screen.