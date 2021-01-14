I want this as well. Until I have this the android version of vivaldi is a 1/2 or 2/5 on app store review and I'll be actively recommending friends avoid android version.

It's as extremely annoying, focus breaking and flow breaking as chromes new forced tab group nonsense. It splits your focus across opposite sides of the screen.

Allowing it to be consolidated bottom but not top is basically punishing (whether or not it's intentional) the user for not wanting to use address bar bottom.

I specifically use vivaldi on pc because I don't like devs trying to force their opinions of the "best" or "optimal" way to do/organize things down my throat and that's exactly what's going on here when you can consolidate bottom but not top.