Top address bar UI suggestions (please remove bottom navigation bar)
balachandarsmr
When address bar is set at top there is navigation bar above android native navigation.
It occupies extra space. We cannot use conditional tab strip and tab groups effectively.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55483/conditional-tabstrip-partly-obscures-bottom-navbar-and-adds-blank-space-gap
I want Vivaldi top address bar design like below. It's more convenient and user-friendly
Improved top address bar ui without tab bar
Improved top address bar ui with tab bar
luetage Supporters Soprano
@balachandarsmr Ability to display combined toolbar at top, would have sufficed probably. Or did I misunderstand you?
balachandarsmr
@luetage this is the current ui design when address bar set at bottom.
I want the same design when address bar set at top.
It's cumbersome to use conditional tab strip and tab groups with current top address bar design
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/06/new-chrome-for-android-experiment-adds-a-bottom-tab-bar/
I want this as well. Until I have this the android version of vivaldi is a 1/2 or 2/5 on app store review and I'll be actively recommending friends avoid android version.
It's as extremely annoying, focus breaking and flow breaking as chromes new forced tab group nonsense. It splits your focus across opposite sides of the screen.
Allowing it to be consolidated bottom but not top is basically punishing (whether or not it's intentional) the user for not wanting to use address bar bottom.
I specifically use vivaldi on pc because I don't like devs trying to force their opinions of the "best" or "optimal" way to do/organize things down my throat and that's exactly what's going on here when you can consolidate bottom but not top.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jnmeiun You can’t bully to get your way. Leaving a bad review just because one little detail doesn’t meet your needs is petty. As you see everyone is free to issue feature requests. This specific one only has 2 supporters currently. I wouldn’t worry about that too much though, because maybe the feature is already planned, who knows.
