I have a headphone and keyboard with medial control buttons like a pause or skip button. These work on video's that you had interaction with the last.

My suggestion: an option in the contextmenu of a tab to sort of lock the media control buttons to a specific tab. Using the media controls then only affect the media in that tab instead of the media you had the last interaction with (e.g. on the current active tab). You can call the button for example "set main audio tab" or "set as main background audio" or something like that.

Usecase: imagine for example that on one tab you have Spotify playing and you click in another tab on a youtube video. Using the pause button of for example you headphone will then pause the video instead of spotify. Spotify is the one you want on pause to view the video. This is a bit in line with this request for physical media buttons on a tab to also pause the sound in a background tab.

Let me hear what you think of this