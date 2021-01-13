I recently tried the Sidekick browser and its sidebar with "apps" instead of tabs is a great idea. I always though there should be something like this in modern browsers as the idea of using apps fixed on a sidebar is great for those sites that you want to keep open (pinned tabs are not that good for this) and leave normal tabs for browsing.

Just to clarify, Vivaldi's bookmarks sidebar is not the same as the feature I'm suggesting. Ideally there should be an option when right-clicking on a tab, like "Convert to app" that would move it to a new "app bar" which you can position in any of the 4 browser sides.

What do you think?