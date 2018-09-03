Remove restrictions on Web Panel width - also allow fullscreen mode
CheVe11e_191
Currently we can't expand the width of a panel to the other end of the window.
It would be nice to add an option offering full width expansion for web panels and also a button to allow a fullscreen mode inside panels.
@cheve11e_191 There is no need for an option. Just remove the width restriction if the Floating Panel is enabled (or perhaps if it is not too).
I think right-click, open in new tab is best if you want to view a panel in fullscreen mode.
antoniopetricca
I need it too, thank you!
A Former User
What about (optional) auto-fullscreen for narrow window (e. g. < 700px)?
Why not remove the restriction for minimum width too? The current minimum is 185 pixels, but if it is reduced to 100 pixels someone is sure to say that they want it to be less than that.
datdinhquoc
yes, vivaldi team pls, we need bigger webpanel, max width 100% of client width pls
Hi,
On which situation would you need that?
datdinhquoc
hi Zalex, i use the web panel for my email, and it's not big enough to show email contents, the email contents are wrapped to short lines and sometimes the email are in HTML and it looks broken as the one who sent email intended for a full browser tab for viewing email.
The web panel should allow max width at least 3/4 of display width (the browser is maximised).
The is Coming!
Why not allow it? I never use anything else at the same time that a panel is open, so full width would make a lot of sense for me. I love panels and they're the main reason I use vivaldi, but the lack of full width is a problem!
That's the design.
But you can open a Suggestion asking to be implemented.
Swashbuckler
thisusernameisavaible
i use vivaldi panels for a very large amount of sites every day, such as: devdocs, duolingo, reddit, twitter, youtube, twitch, anilist, mangadex, animefever and also for all vivaldi system panels: downloads, history, notes, window manager, mail, rss, calendar and even contacts are seems useful for me. But, i swear, u will very help my browser work, just removing the minimum width of panels
@thisusernameisavaible said:
But, i swear, u will very help my browser work, just removing the minimum width of panels
+1 for unlock minimum panel width! At least for bookmarks.
JanEhrhardt01
@thisusernameisavaible said in Remove restrictions on Web Panel width - also allow fullscreen mode:
But, i swear, u will very help my browser work, just removing the minimum width of panels
+1 for unlock minimum panel width! For downloads as well
-
risingStark
Similar to the full-screen option in the web-panel, there can be a lock/pin icon to un-float the web panel. Currently we have to use the shortcut or do it from the settings.
I hope everyone who is looking for a full width panel is aware that you can middle click the panel icon to open the panel address as a tab. Not the same thing but maybe a remedy for some
datdinhquoc
i dont understand vivaldi team, why not 100% max width? just make it flexible and let users choose the width they want
Pesala Ambassador
@jcmlny You would see the In Progress tag if there was any update.
-
@jcmlny Right Sync Web Panels and this topic have not been tagged as In Progress yet. When they are, we will know that they are working on it.