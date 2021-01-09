Also show URL for vertical tabs
I'm loving Vivaldi. 1 request though: for vertical tabs, please give us the option to also have the URL of the tab, not just the title. The URL is often just as informative/useful to the user as the page title, sometimes more so! Mobile browsers are also starting to do this in their tab view (attached are screenshots of Firefox for Android and Chrome for Android, though I believe Google pulled this feature from Chrome for Android)
It seems the image didn't upload so I uploaded it to imgur, here you go https://imgur.com/VxBaiKh
@willrs And I just learned that Chrome for Desktop is also showing the URL in their version of vertical tabs, here's a screenshot https://imgur.com/300qH5r
Pesala Ambassador
@willrs The image will upload if you save it as a PNG or JPG. WebP is not supported by the forum.
If you use show Popup Thumbnails, the Tab URLs are displayed below the thumbnails.
@guigirl if I'm understanding you correctly, the difference between what you're saying and my request is that in my request, you don't have to hover your cursor over the tab to see the URL. I was already aware that if you have "Show Popup Thumbnails" enabled, it does indeed show the URL. One of the reasons I suggested this is because in UI/UX we call this "glanceability", meaning you do not have to interact with it to see the information. Glanceability is nice!
Just so we're clear, I of course am only requesting that this is an option, not forcing this on Vivaldi users. Vivaldi is about customization and personal preference, after all. It is simply a request to Vivaldi devs, they ultimately decide what to do with their browser.
@guigirl I apologize for not being more clear in my original post, I'll be more clear in the future. Thank you though because now Vivaldi devs will eventually see all this and understand my feature request.
