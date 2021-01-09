@guigirl if I'm understanding you correctly, the difference between what you're saying and my request is that in my request, you don't have to hover your cursor over the tab to see the URL. I was already aware that if you have "Show Popup Thumbnails" enabled, it does indeed show the URL. One of the reasons I suggested this is because in UI/UX we call this "glanceability", meaning you do not have to interact with it to see the information. Glanceability is nice!

Just so we're clear, I of course am only requesting that this is an option, not forcing this on Vivaldi users. Vivaldi is about customization and personal preference, after all. It is simply a request to Vivaldi devs, they ultimately decide what to do with their browser.