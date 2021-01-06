@AlokDebnath To hide the icon so you don't see it, first read this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi

Then you can use the following CSS to hide it:

/* Security blocked content warning hide */ .button-addressfield.permission-popup.is-blocking { display: none; }

NOTE that this is just for hiding the icon, the content will still be blocked.

If you have a site that you want to exclude from the internal Vivaldi adblocker you can of course just disable blocking for the site.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site