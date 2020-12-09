Refresh button for feeds
-
We have a refresh button for feeds in
vivaldi://settings/rss/. This works, but it’s inconvenient to visit settings for this. Moreover it gives us no visual indication of the update process/progress. Would be nice to get something to manually update feeds in the mail panel too. We got one reload button in the panel already, but that one says “all accounts” and seemingly only works on mail accounts. A second reload button is in the mail bar and updates only mail. Instead of introducing a third one, maybe one of them could refresh feeds additionally.
-
I guess we have this now in the feeds panel.
-
@LonM The feeds panel implements it exactly like I envisioned it. The problem is I don’t use the feeds panel – in a way it’s only for people who don’t use the mail client, that’s why it was separated. Using main M3 panel there is still no way. I guess I would be fine with a keyboard shortcut too, but going to settings or moving all tabs to new window is just clunky. Enabling feeds panel, opening it, clicking refresh and removing it is clumsy too. Personally I feel the request is not satisfied ^^
I wouldn’t need to refresh it would feeds update according to set schedule, which they don’t.
-
True. It could be a sub-option of the check for new messages dropdown button.
-
-
There is now a button for this in the panel.
-