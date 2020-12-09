@LonM The feeds panel implements it exactly like I envisioned it. The problem is I don’t use the feeds panel – in a way it’s only for people who don’t use the mail client, that’s why it was separated. Using main M3 panel there is still no way. I guess I would be fine with a keyboard shortcut too, but going to settings or moving all tabs to new window is just clunky. Enabling feeds panel, opening it, clicking refresh and removing it is clumsy too. Personally I feel the request is not satisfied ^^

I wouldn’t need to refresh it would feeds update according to set schedule, which they don’t.