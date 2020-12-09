Similar to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54117/copy-message-from-one-account-to-another, in Thunderbird, you can right-click message, goto "Move to" and choose to move a message from one account to another. It'd be nice if M3 had this.

M3 has a Move menu, but it's blank for my Vivaldi IMAP account. For my Gmail IMAP account, it has multiple options (depending on how many labels the message is in) to move to another folder on the same account, but it doesn't have an option to move the message to another account (copy the message to the other account, move the original to the IMAP trash folder and then remove it from the trash folder).