Copy Message from One Account to Another
burnout426
In Thunderbird, you can right-click on a message, goto "copy to" and choose where to copy the message to. You can copy from one IMAP account to another or from a POP account to an IMAP account (where it causes an upload to the IMAP account in the folder you chose). This would be nice to have in M3.
