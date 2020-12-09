Scan QR Code for Desktop
-
At my current job, I frequently need to scan QR codes to access registration information for various things. With the new update to share links as qr codes, it would make sense to also include the ability to scan QR codes. I envision a button to "scan qr" as an option in the new qr feature. Then you can select a rectangular area using the mouse (as if you are selecting an area for a screenshot). Vivaldi captures the selection and scans it for a QR; Decoding it to show you the link or text/message if a QR is successfully detected.
-
@kuan51 I agree, recently, I've been thinking ± the same thing !
+1
-
-
Absolutely sensible!
-
@kuan51 said in Scan QR Code for Desktop:
I envision a button to "scan qr" as an option
being actually an area which have to be scanned it seems more logical to have the button inside the capture button:
-
Vivaldi can create a QR code, so it would also be logical that it can decode it as well. At the moment I use ShareX, which includes this feature in its tools. Alternatively there are also several extensions in the Chrome Store (not tested)